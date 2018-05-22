HSA Foundation China Regional Committee & China Standard Group of Heterogeneous System Technical Symposium to Be Held in Hunan

YUEYANG, China, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heterogeneous System Architecture (HSA) Foundation China Regional Committee (CRC) and China Standard Group of Heterogeneous System Technical Symposium - Hunan Session, will be held on May 29 in Yueyang, Hunan.
The Symposium is sponsored by the China Electronic Standardization Institute (CESI), an HSA Foundation promoter member, and the HSA Foundation China Regional Committee (CRC). China Standard Group of Heterogeneous System and Hunan Institute of Technology are serving as co-organizers.
The Symposium will focus on the latest developments in China's heterogeneous computing standards research and target on the discussion of heterogeneous computing in artificial intelligence, software-defined communications and other applications.
""The HSA Foundation CRC has led the way in nationalizing heterogeneous computing standards in China and continues to advance the mission of the Foundation, which is to make heterogeneous programming universally easier," said Dr. John Glossner, the Foundation's president
AGENDA
- General Info
- Date/Time: May 29, 2018 | 9:00-18:00
- Venue: Hunan Institute of Technology, Yueyang, Hunan
- Participants: HSA Foundation Members, HSA Foundation China Regional Committee (CRC) Members, Related Universities, Research Institutes and Companies
- Topics
- Morning Session: 9:00-12:00
- Interpreting the Industry Standard Establishment Process by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology - Fang Liu, CESI (10 minutes)
- Interpreting the Draft Standard Recommendations by the CRC Working Groups (60 minute)
- Application & System Evaluation Working Grou
- Virtual ISA Working Group
- System Architecture Working Group
- Compilation & Runtime LIB Working Group
- OS & Multivendor Working Group
- Interconnect Working Group
- Security & Protection Working Group
- Conformance Test Working Group
- System Requirements and Standardization Concepts for Software-Defined Satellite Chip Platforms (30 minutes)
- 2018 Working Objectives and Execution Plan for the CRC - Dr. Xiaodong Zhang, Chair of the CRC (30 minutes)
- Recommendations for Implementation of Variable-Length Vector Parallel Computing in Heterogeneous Computing Standards - Dr. Lei Wang, Huaxia (Beijing) General Processor Technologies (30 minute)
- Afternoon Session: 14:00-18:00
- Recommendations for Heterogeneous Computing Instruction Architecture for Convolutional Neural Network Parallel Computing - Dr. Jun Han, State Key Laboratory of ASIC, Fudan University (30 minutes)
- Recommendations for Software-Defined Radio Instruction Architecture based on Heterogeneous Computing Standards - Dr. Chaoyang Tian, Jiangsu Research Center of Software Digital Radio (30 minutes)
- Several Enhancements to Security and Protection Strategies for Heterogeneous Computing Systems - Shaowei Chen, Senior Expert, Nationz Technologies (30 minutes)
- Recommendations for New Heterogeneous Computing Network Interconnection Specification Compatible with International Mainstream Standards - Dr. Zhiyi Yu, Sun Yat-sen University (30 minutes)
- HSA Lecture Series (120 minutes)
- HSA Basic Knowledge Series
- HSA Basic Knowledge Series - the Use of HSA Open Source Tools and Programming Practices
- HSA Basic Knowledge Series - the Status of HSA Artificial Intelligence Open Source Library
About the HSA Foundation
The HSA (Heterogeneous System Architecture) Foundation is a non-profit consortium of SoC IP vendors, OEMs, Academia, SoC vendors, OSVs and ISVs, whose goal is making programming for parallel computing easy and pervasive. HSA members are building a heterogeneous computing ecosystem, rooted in industry standards, which combines scalar processing on the CPU with parallel processing on the GPU, while enabling high bandwidth access to memory and high application performance with low power consumption. HSA defines interfaces for parallel computation using CPU, GPU and other programmable and fixed function devices, while supporting a diverse set of high-level programming languages, and creating the foundation for next-generation, general-purpose computing.
