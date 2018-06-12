HSA Foundation China Regional Committee & China Standards Group for Heterogeneous System Architecture 2nd Technical Symposium to Be Held in Nanjing

The Symposium is sponsored by the China Electronic Standardization Institute (CESI), an HSA Foundation promoter member, and the HSA Foundation China Regional Committee (CRC). China Standards Group for Heterogeneous System Architecture (CSH), Nanjing IC Industry Service Center, Huaxia General Processor Technologies (Huaxia GPT), Nanjing University of Technology are serving as co-organizers.

HSA is a standardized platform design that unlocks the performance and power efficiency of the parallel computing engines found in most modern electronic devices. It allows developers to easily and ef f iciently apply the hardware resources—including CPUs, GPUs, DSPs, FPGAs, fabrics and fixed function accelerators—in today's complex systems-on-chip (SoCs).

Previously, on May 29, the HSA Foundation CRC and CSH Technical Symposium – Hunan Session was successfully held at the Hunan Institute of Technology. More than 50 experts and scholars from member organizations of the HSA Foundation, the CRC, the CSH, relevant universities, research institutes, and companies attended the Symposium.

The Symposium focused on the latest developments in China's heterogeneous computing standards research. During the Symposium participants discussed heterogeneous computing in artificial intelligence, robotics, ADAS/autonomous driving, IoT, software-defined communications and other applications. Technical discussions and proposals provided key insights to help support product development, R&D, ecosystem formation, and conformance tests in related industries.

The Symposium proposed the first version of standards and reviewed a number of additional standards proposals with all working groups providing input on the overall framework, key content, and new features. At the meeting, Dr. Xiaodong Zhang, the Chair of the CRC and CSH, introduced the working groups' goals, progress, and plans for 2018. Afterwards, standard proposals and deliberations were conducted in areas such as standard application evaluation, instruction set architectures, system architecture, security protection, and network interconnection. Members attending included State Grid, Huaxia GPT, Fudan University, Jiangsu Research Center of Software Defined Radio, HME, NationZ Technologies, and Sun Yat-Sen University, etc.

About the HSA Foundation

The HSA (Heterogeneous System Architecture) Foundation is a non-profit consortium of SoC IP vendors, OEMs, Academia, SoC vendors, OSVs and ISVs, whose goal is making programming for parallel computing easy and pervasive. HSA members are building a heterogeneous computing ecosystem, rooted in industry standards, which combines scalar processing on the CPU with parallel processing on the GPU, while enabling high bandwidth access to memory and high application performance with low power consumption. HSA defines interfaces for parallel computation using CPU, GPU and other programmable and fixed function devices, while supporting a diverse set of high-level programming languages, and creating the foundation for next-generation, general-purpose computing.

Follow the HSA Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hsa-foundation-china-regional-committee--china-standards-group-for-heterogeneous-system-architecture-2nd-technical-symposium-to-be-held-in-nanjing-300664254.html

SOURCE HSA Foundation