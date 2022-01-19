HSA Yemen awarded Top Employer 2022 Certification

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA Group, Yemen ('HSA'), Yemen's largest and leading private company and part of HSA, has today announced its certification as a Top Employer 2022 by the Top Employers Institute, in recognition of its commitment to people development, employee engagement, wellbeing and sustainability.

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority and benchmark for excellence in people development and workplace environment, certifying more than 1,857 businesses from over 120 countries and regions around the world that contribute towards enriching the world of work.

In awarding its certification, the Top Employers Institute's globally-renowned certification programme followed its rigorous HR Best Practices Survey process that assessed HSA's approach to core areas of HR management – covering 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion, against international benchmarks. In addition to meeting stringent requirements for the certification, HSA has exceeded the global benchmark in the key areas of Digital HR, Ethics & Integrity, and Rewards & Recognition.

The company's certification as a Top Employer is a reflection of the success of the investment that HSA has advanced in its people development programmes and processes, prioritising the wellbeing and development of its talent, creating an institution where all employees can achieve their full potential, and supporting the next generation of private sector leaders in both Yemen and the wider MENA region.

HSA has invested significantly in its talent development programmes and HR infrastructure as part of a wider multi-year business transformation programme. Notable initiatives include:

Integrating cutting edge technology: HSA has partnered with global tech leaders such as SAP and Microsoft, to implement best-in-class HR technology platforms and training programmes that enable employees to grow their personal and professional skillsets.

Designing robust professional development programmes: HSA has instigated a new mentoring structure, alongside innovative leadership development and management training programmes that were accredited by international organisations to further nurture high potential employees across the region.

Launching a pioneering graduate programme: in 2021, HSA unveiled its Entilaqa graduate programme, a two-year programme designed to help Yemeni graduates jump-start their careers. Entilaqa aims to provide on-the-job training opportunities and supportive developmental programmes that equip graduates with skills and practical experience across a range of corporate disciplines and functions, including Finance, Marketing, HR, Procurement, Sales, IT and Legal.

As a result of these investments, HSA has seen record levels of employee engagement across its workforce of 20,000 employees based in Yemen, Dubai and Cairo.

"We are extremely proud to be recognised by the Top Employers Institute for our commitment to support and develop the heart of our organisation – our people," said Nabil Hayel Saeed Anam, Managing Director, HSA Yemen. "At HSA, we are driven by a commitment to empower our employees to achieve their full potential and to enable our talent to thrive personally and professionally.

"This award is recognition that a career at HSA is an opportunity to be part of an organisation whose legacy is founded on values of compassion, respect and care – for our people, our communities and the world around us. We look forward to continuing our landmark programme of investment in the future of our organisation and nurturing the next generation of Yemen's private sector leaders, and those of the wider MENA region, in the years ahead."

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said: "Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organisations across the world, HSA Yemen has continued to show that it prioritises maintaining excellent people practices in the workplace. They continue to meet the challenges of the changing world of work while working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of their workforce. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organisations that have been certified as Top Employers in their respective countries this year."

HSA is committed to build on its success to date, with the company's 2022-2025 Strategy focusing on investment in its technology and talent to further equip its people with the skills and tools to thrive and grow, and to help develop and nurture the next generation of private sector leaders in Yemen and across the MENA region.

About HSA Group, Yemen

HSA Group, Yemen (HSA) is Yemen's largest and leading private company, employing 20,000 people across the country. HSA Yemen is the founding entity of HSA Group, a family-owned conglomerate established in Yemen in 1938 and today one of the largest multinational businesses based in the Middle East.

Through its 50+ operating companies, HSA manufactures and supplies essential goods and services to multinational organisations, communities and families, both in Yemen and across the MENA region. The company serves the needs of millions of Yemenis, local and international businesses every day. Its wide-ranging activities include: producing market-leading food and beverage brands, household goods and healthcare essentials; manufacturing a diverse range of industrial and construction materials; supplying automotive vehicles; and providing insurance and financial services to Yemen.

Throughout its nearly 85-year history, HSA has adopted a values-led approach to sustainable growth. The company is driven by the philosophy set by its founders: a belief in doing well by doing good. The company's values prize and reward compassion, care for others and a community spirit, guiding how it works with its employees, partners and the communities it serves across the world.

About Top Employers Institute.

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognised as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1857 organisations in 123 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 8 million employees globally.

