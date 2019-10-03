HSB Launches New IoT Solution for Schools

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HSB, part of Munich Re, today announced a new customized IoT solution for schools, which protects school buildings and equipment against water leaks, freezing pipes, mold, and perishable goods spoilage.

HSB Connected Technologies provides peace of mind for school officials and risk management staff, knowing that the school is being monitored 24/7 even when they are not on-site.

"We think of schools as bustling with students, teachers and activity," said Jack Volinski, HSB senior vice president. "But what about when the school is empty? Perhaps at night, on a holiday weekend, or winter and summer breaks? Our IoT solution monitors property and equipment risks and sends an alert to proactively mitigate damages that traditional building management systems cannot prevent."

Based on HSB's years of IoT experience and deep commercial insurance expertise, HSB's school solution is powered by advanced algorithms that consider multiple risk factors and work right out of the box. The solution's next generation IoT sensors use the latest LoRaWAN® network protocols to provide long range and strong signal strength across any school building or campus environment.

An easy to use mobile app allows school officials to check on property conditions in gymnasiums, locker rooms, offices and other school locations anytime, anywhere. HSB's solution also includes digital collection of temperature data for compliance reporting that eliminates manual record keeping.

HSB's IoT solution for schools is available through school risk pools and property-casualty insurance companies that partner with HSB. HSB also offers sensor solutions designed for apartments and condos, houses of worship, municipal buildings, medical offices and restaurants.

HSB Connected Technologies is responsible for the development and exploration of innovative technologies and their disruptive impact on risk at Hartford Steam Boiler. Through internal R&D, corporate VC investments, and partnerships with diverse companies, HSB Connected Technologies is enabling clients and partners to harness the innovation potential of the latest technologies and capabilities to transform risk, enable new business models, and deliver improved customer experiences. Since it began operation in 2016, HSB's IoT program has collected more than 500 million sensor readings from client locations. Learn more at hsbconnectedtechnologies.com.

LoRaWAN® is a mark used under license from the LoRa Alliance®.

