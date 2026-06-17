HSBC AND GOOGLE CLOUD ANNOUNCE TRANSFORMATIVE AI BANKING PARTNERSHIP

Multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate AI adoption across HSBC's products and services globally.

Initial delivery focuses on three areas: hyper–personalised wealth management support; stronger financial crime risk management; and AI tools to enhance frontline/relationship manager client service.

Expected to enable 200+ new AI use cases over the next two years, while prioritising highest-value initiatives where HSBC estimates the benefit value will exceed US$100 million.

LONDON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud Summit London 2026 -- HSBC and Google Cloud today announced a multi-year partnership to build and deploy AI capabilities across HSBC's operations globally, accelerating innovation in areas such as hyper-personalised advice and financial crime risk management.

This new collaboration will further accelerate the shift towards AI-enabled ways of working across HSBC's global operations. HSBC will work with Google Cloud and Google DeepMind engineering teams to collaborate on new AI-powered tools and programmes, with access to Google's latest agentic AI capabilities, including Gemini models and the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.

The partnership is expected to enable more than 200 new AI HSBC use cases over the next two years. Along with simplifying processes, it will also support the identification and prioritisation of the highest value initiatives for investment and delivery at HSBC, each of which the bank estimates could return more than US$100m in either direct revenue gains or wider efficiency improvements. This is on top of an existing footprint of more than 600 HSBC applications already running on Google Cloud.

The programme will begin with three initial focus areas:

Hyper – personalised wealth management support : HSBC will transform how it serves its clients in wealth management support by combining smarter, AI-driven insights with relationship manager expertise. This will help thousands of HSBC relationship managers provide more proactive, tailored financial support and real-time advice to customers at every stage of the client journey in a secure way.

– : HSBC will transform how it serves its clients in wealth management support by combining smarter, AI-driven insights with relationship manager expertise. This will help thousands of HSBC relationship managers provide more proactive, tailored financial support and real-time advice to customers at every stage of the client journey in a secure way. Stronger financial crime risk management : HSBC will deploy generative AI and agentic AI to build a financial crime architecture that detects risk at an earlier stage, helping to prevent harm and creating a more seamless experience for customers. Through these initiatives, HSBC expects to be able to intervene twice as fast when risk is detected – including across the near one billion transactions the bank monitors for signs of financial crime every month.

: HSBC will deploy generative AI and agentic AI to build a financial crime architecture that detects risk at an earlier stage, helping to prevent harm and creating a more seamless experience for customers. Through these initiatives, HSBC expects to be able to intervene twice as fast when risk is detected – including across the near one billion transactions the bank monitors for signs of financial crime every month. AI-empowered teams: HSBC will supercharge its frontline staff and relationship managers with the expansion of an AI-powered decision assistant that is already reducing admin and client meeting prep time from hours to minutes for thousands of users. It will also work to codify regulatory procedures into an AI structure to help consistently provide structured options and analysis which bankers can more effectively use for decision-making. This gives HSBC colleagues time to focus on delivering faster insights with a personalised human touch, while keeping human judgement at the centre.

The partnership underscores HSBC's commitment to developing innovative AI solutions in collaboration with partners, balancing in-house expertise with strategic collaborations while maintaining a strong focus on effective risk management.

Georges Elhedery, Group CEO, HSBC, said:

"AI is becoming one of the defining technologies of our time, allowing us to create a personalised experience for each customer, delivered in real time and at scale, while keeping human judgement, decision-making, and accountability at the core. A partnership like this one with Google Cloud helps us empower our colleagues with the tools they need to be future-ready, and supports our work in building a simple, agile, faster, and more personal HSBC."

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, said:

"Our partnership with HSBC is a blueprint for the future of the financial services industry. By accelerating AI adoption built with Gemini, our Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, forward-deployed engineers, and Google DeepMind's research expertise, HSBC is building a more intelligent, resilient, and responsive bank that can create meaningful value for its customers."

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 56 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,306bn at 31 March 2026, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform.

SOURCE Google Cloud