HSBC grants Grupo Rotoplas the 2025 ELIS Award, completing its recognition across all ESG dimensions: Environmental, Social, and Governance

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AGUA), the leading provider of innovative water solutions in the Americas, announces that it has received the 2025 Sustainable Innovation Leadership Award (Premio Empresas Líderes en Innovación Sustentable – ELIS), granted by HSBC in collaboration with EY.

This year's recognition in the Environmental category marks an important milestone for the Company. With this achievement, Rotoplas completes the full cycle of awards across the three ESG dimensions, adding to those earned in Governance (2022) and Social (2023), consolidating its position as a comprehensive sustainability benchmark.

The independent judging panel from HSBC and EY highlighted that Rotoplas' Sustainability Strategy is grounded in efficiency, innovation, and environmental stewardship, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and international standards. The committee emphasized how the Company's, through its materiality analysis, identifies impacts and opportunities that enhance its contribution to responsible development.

Investor Relations Contacts

About the Company

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is America's leading provider of water solutions, including products and services for storing, piping, improving, treating, and recycling water. With over 45 years of experience in the industry and 18 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas is present in 14 countries and has a portfolio that includes 27 product lines, a services platform, and an e-commerce business. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 10th, 2014.

Pedregal 24, piso 19, Col. Molino del Rey

Miguel Hidalgo

C.P. 11040, Ciudad de México

T. +52 (55) 5201 5000

www.rotoplas.com

SOURCE Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V.