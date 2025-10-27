HSBC Selects ValidiFI to Power Next-Generation Bank Account Validation & Fraud Monitoring

Strategic partnership underscores HSBC's commitment to modernizing payment security and customer protection from fraud, scams, and mule bank accounts

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ValidiFI, Inc. , a leader in predictive bank account and payment intelligence today announced that HSBC, one of the world's largest banking and financial services organizations, has chosen ValidiFI's advanced account validation and risk detection solutions to enhance the integrity of bank accounts used to pay credit card balances. This collaboration reflects HSBC's forward-looking approach to payment security, leveraging ValidiFI's advanced data intelligence to validate account ownership, detect fraudulent payment attempts, and identify suspicious behavioral patterns across all bank accounts. The implementation includes real-time validation of newly enrolled accounts, and ongoing monitoring to detect emerging fraud signals.

"HSBC is setting a new standard in payment security by proactively adopting technologies that go beyond traditional fraud prevention," said John Gordon, CEO of ValidiFI. "Its decision to implement our intelligence platform demonstrates a clear commitment to safeguarding customer transactions and staying ahead of increasingly complex payment schemes."

The collaboration addresses a growing need for smarter tools to detect and deter threats such as synthetic identities, mule accounts, and payment scams. ValidiFI's comprehensive data network analyzes a wide range of behavioral and transactional data to flag anomalies before they impact customers.

Key capabilities delivered through this initiative include:

Account ownership verification, ensuring payments originate from legitimate sources

Pre-transaction risk detection to identify high-risk activity before funds move

Behavioral analytics to uncover patterns associated with scams and misuse

Ongoing monitoring to adapt to evolving fraud tactics and maintain a secure environment

"Providing customers with efficient and secure ways of making credit card payments is essential," said HSBC U.S. Head of Retail Product and Lending John Phelan. "Our innovation and transformation efforts in personal banking require advanced fraud services, such as those offered by ValidiFI, that protect our clients."

About ValidiFI

ValidiFI is the leading provider of predictive bank account and payment intelligence. Leveraging the Omni Platform, ValidiFI empowers organizations and financial institutions with actionable insights to help validate bank accounts, detect fraud, and assess credit risk. By analyzing the intricate connections between bank accounts, consumers, and payment performance, ValidiFI offers a more comprehensive view. ValidiFI serves as a trusted partner, unlocking the power of predictive bank account and payment intelligence through credentialed and non-credentialed solutions, enabling more confident transactions. For more information, visit validifi.com.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 57 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,214bn at 30 June 2025, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organizations.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB) and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). Deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC. It operates Wealth Centers in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; New Jersey; New York; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Innovation Banking in the U.S. is a business division with services provided in the United States by HSBC Bank USA, N.A.

