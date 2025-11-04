HSBlox Introduces Conversational AI

ChatBlox™ further scales analytics in Value-Based Program Administration

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBlox, a technology company empowering healthcare organizations with the tools and support to deliver value-based care (VBC) programs successfully and sustainably, today announced release 2.5 of its SmartBlox™ analytics solution.

With release 2.5, HSBlox has introduced a conversational AI module, ChatBlox™. The module enables capabilities for users to query their data in plain English using Large Language Models (LLM).

Highlights include:

The interface enables conversational chat for HSBlox customer users to pose questions in plain English and receive context-aware answers --- based on their own clinical or operational data.

For example, as part of value-based program administration and population health initiatives, users can ask for a specific patient cohort or to analyze quality metrics based on a plain English description.

Data digitization with structured data processing plus text analytics for processing of unstructured data with UMLS (Unified Medical Language System) tagging and document ingestion from different sources.

"We are excited to offer our customers next-generation analytic capabilities within the context of the programs they operationalize and administer on our award-winning CureAlign® platform," said HSBlox Chief Executive Officer Rahul Sharma. "Success within VBC programs requires a purpose-built infrastructure to address the needs of attributed populations at an individual patient level – improving patient health outcomes and containing costs."

The CureAlign platform enables value-based program design, contract modeling and operational administration, including payment and reconciliation. With the HSBlox network-of-networks model for onboarding of complex participant relationships, administration of risk-bearing contracts and alternative payment models, VBC programs are simplified, accelerated and scalable.

About HSBlox

HSBlox empowers healthcare organizations with the tools and support to manage value-based programs successfully and sustainably. Our platform provides end-to-end administration, simplifies communication between stakeholders, and operationalizes complex contracts for the full range of reimbursement models. Wherever you are on your value-based journey, we'll meet you there with smart, secure, scalable solutions. To learn more, browse our website and visit our LinkedIn page.

Media Contact:

Lynn Carroll

217-390-9450

[email protected]

SOURCE HSBlox