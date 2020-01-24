(HSC) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Harsco Corporation; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Harsco Corporation ("Harsco " or the "Company") (NYSE: HSC) for violations of federal securities laws.

On January 23, 2020, Harsco announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company currently expects adjusted operating income to be approximately $31 million. This adjusted operating income compares with the Company's guidance for the quarter of between $53 million and $58 million.

Following this news, Harsco's share price fell sharply during pre-market trading on January 24, 2020.

If you lost money, realized or unrealized on your Harsco investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

