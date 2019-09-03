HSC Health Care System will be integrated into Children's National

"We are excited to have the HSC team join the Children's National family," says Kurt Newman, M.D., president and CEO of Children's National. "Together, our experience represents 285 years of experience caring for children with the most complex medical needs. We know that integrating our services will help meet the changing needs of patients and their families and create a seamless care experience."

The two organizations have a long history of collaboration. HSC is a health system serving children with complex health conditions; many of whom receive rehabilitative therapy from HSC into adulthood. Children's National, ranked sixth nationally among children's hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, provides inpatient and outpatient specialty care to many patients who also receive services from HSC.

"The patients and families we serve routinely navigate a complex system with a multitude of specialists and services required for their care. Together, we know we can make it easier for them to access care," says Nathaniel Beers, M.D., president and CEO of The HSC Health Care System. "Ultimately, our goal is to improve the quality of life for our patients and their families."

Medical advances have significantly increased life expectancy for children with complex medical needs, leading to an increased demand for specialized care as well as innovations to address the longer-term needs of these children.

The importance of delivering highly coordinated care to children with complex medical needs gained national attention when the bipartisan ACE Kids Act was signed into law this spring. Children's National collaborated with HSC in a national pilot program that provided the foundation for this legislation.

The organizations will now move forward together with the deployment of a five-year integration plan.

About Children's National

Children's National, based in Washington, D.C., has served the nation's children since 1870. Children's National is the nation's No. 6 pediatric hospital and, for the third straight year, is ranked No. 1 in newborn care, as well as ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. It has been designated two times as a Magnet® hospital, a designation given to hospitals that demonstrate the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty outpatient centers in the D.C. Metropolitan area, including the Maryland suburbs and Northern Virginia. Home to the Children's Research Institute and the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation, Children's National is the seventh-highest NIH-funded children's hospital in the nation. Children's National is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels.

About The HSC Health Care System

The HSC Health Care System is a 135-year-old non-profit health care organization committed to serving individuals with complex health care needs and eliminating barriers to services. HSC is a unique and comprehensive system of care in the Washington, DC area with a mission to changing lives through expert, family-centered medical care, care coordination, and empowerment through advocacy and education. The HSC Health Care System through The HSC Foundation, operates The HSC Pediatric Center, an inpatient sub-acute facility, three HSC Outpatient Centers in Washington, DC and Maryland, HSC Home Care, LLC in Washington, D.C. and HSC Home & Residential Services in Maryland, HSC Pediatric Skilled Nursing Facility, and Health Services for Children with Special Needs, a comprehensive health and supportive services care plan for Supplemental Security Income-eligible children and young adults up to 26 years of age within Washington, D.C. To learn more about The HSC Health Care System, please visit www.hschealth.org.

SOURCE Children's National Health System

