WIMBLEDON, England, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning video production company, hsc.tv, is proud to announce its latest lighting and set design during the prestigious tennis championships at Wimbledon. Director of Photography, Bryan TWZ Brousseau, has enhanced the viewer experience with a unique lighting and set design for ESPN's coverage of the event, specifically in the interview room where the stories of the players throughout the tournament are brought to life.

Carlos Alcaraz on ESPN Set Alcaraz on Set

"Under the direction of the ESPN features unit: Cathi Cappas, Kathryn Davidson, Lauren Collins, and Tessa Diestel we wanted to change the look this year to reflect the next generation of great players. So, we went with a modern LED lighting and set design look that would look great across the color schemes of Wimbledon, US Open and the Australian Open," said Bryan TWZ Brousseau, Director of Photography. "I looked at a lot of different lights and chose the new Aputure INFINIBARS as the primary lights, as I wanted lights that could also look great on camera and the NFINIBARS look great!"

Bryan TWZ Brousseau made this selection as their shape and CRI were exactly what he was looking for, and that they were mountable at every angle. The hsc.tv team performed many camera tests at various color temperatures against their backdrops and textures until they liked what they were viewing – a meticulous effort to say the least. The team additionally used every size from the PB12's to the PB3's and mostly in the 3D configuration to create depth in the set and for their key lights up close and personal with the players. The deep background was created by NYC artist Adam Mills and the wooden wallpaper was created by the company Arte in Belgium, discovered by ESPN Creative Producer Candace Jordan. hsc.tv rounded out the light package with Fotodiox Pro Flapjacks, Aputure Amarans150Cs, and LiteGear Litemats Plus4's.

Gaffer Ricky Elders Jr., "I am impressed by the versatility of the NFINIBARS combined with the ease and control of the Sidus app, the ability to connect multiple units to create different shapes is a major plus which we took advantage of!"

Cinematographer on the on the interview set Danny Thorpe added, "The use of the new Aputure INFINIBARS lighting system has added a real touch of clarity, versatility and dynamism to our new interview set up. Along with the flattering light throw, the clean physical design means we're able to use them in frame providing not only excellent light quality but added texture and unique composition to our scene."

hsc.tv has been at the forefront of video production, delivering high-quality and impactful visual content. This year's Wimbledon is yet another testament to hsc.tv's dedication to elevating sports video production. The new lighting and set design in the interview room will not only enhance the visual appeal but also ensure that the players' important storylines are captured at an aesthetically high level.

Pier de Sanctis, CEO of hsc.tv said, "Bryan's work at Wimbledon exemplifies our commitment to excellence and innovation. His ability to integrate cutting-edge technology with creative design ensures that every viewer feels the thrill and prestige of Wimbledon, particularly through the personal stories of the players."

About hsc.tv

hsc.tv is an award-winning video production company known for its innovative approach to production and content creation. With a team of industry experts and state-of-the-art technology, hsc.tv specializes in creating visually stunning and engaging video content for a variety of platforms and audiences. Driven by creativity and technology, hsc.tv aims to deliver unparalleled visual stories that resonate and inspire. For more information about hsc.tv and its services, or to arrange an interview with Bryan TWZ Brousseau or other representatives from hsc.tv, please contact [email protected] at 718 626 6226 or via email at [email protected].

