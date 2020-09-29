HSFAAuctions Present The Preeminent Warhol Online Auction
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton-Selway Fine Art opens the new art season with an online auction from the heart of the Pop Art movement. The work of Andy Warhol is the gallery's speciality and we are ecstatic to be offering a selection of his most compelling creations to our clients in our third auction, The Preeminent Warhol. T his rare opportunity offers collectors the chance to bring a work home from the celebrated father of the Pop Art movement under staggeringly low buyer premiums at only 5% — a mere fraction of our competitors'. That unequalled structural difference, the considerable breadth of our holdings from the artist, and our own connoisseurship of all things Warhol continue to position Hamilton-Selway as the leading dealer of work by the Pop icon on the West Coast.
The selection of artwork offered in The Preeminent Warhol showcases the artists incredible range: from rare delightful hand drawn lithographs of the mundane to his famous portraits examining celebrity and fame, from black and white geopolitical and historical imagery to buzzingly vibrant color experimentation. Join us this week to dig into each work's own story, it's own special place in the artists dizzying oeuvre. Bid on art by one of the most recognizable game changers in post-war visual culture. Crown your collection with a purchase from our third thrilling auction, The Preeminent Warhol, next week.
For a full list of auction items sign into our auction page here. This is only a small special selection of our Warhol inventory — for a more complete view of available pieces for traditional sale please visit our Andy Warhol artist page.
Hamilton-Selway Fine Art is an internationally prominent gallery specializing in Pop Art limited edition prints and paintings. For three decades, their client list has included esteemed members of the Hollywood community, billionaire investors, Academy Award winning actors, and people of all walks of life who simply love art.
