HSFAAuctions Present The Preeminent Warhol Online Auction

The selection of artwork offered in The Preeminent Warhol showcases the artists incredible range: from rare delightful hand drawn lithographs of the mundane to his famous portraits examining celebrity and fame, from black and white geopolitical and historical imagery to buzzingly vibrant color experimentation. Join us this week to dig into each work's own story, it's own special place in the artists dizzying oeuvre. Bid on art by one of the most recognizable game changers in post-war visual culture. Crown your collection with a purchase from our third thrilling auction, The Preeminent Warhol, next week.

For a full list of auction items sign into our auction page here. This is only a small special selection of our Warhol inventory — for a more complete view of available pieces for traditional sale please visit our Andy Warhol artist page.

Hamilton-Selway Fine Art is an internationally prominent gallery specializing in Pop Art limited edition prints and paintings. For three decades, their client list has included esteemed members of the Hollywood community, billionaire investors, Academy Award winning actors, and people of all walks of life who simply love art.

