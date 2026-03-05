HSG Laser Hosts 2026 U.S. Distributor Conference in Chicago, Unveils 77,000-Sq-Ft Geneva Technical & Solution Center

CHICAGO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG Laser successfully hosted its 2026 U.S. Distributor Conference and Open Day in Chicago, bringing together key distributors and partners from across North America. The event provided an opportunity for HSG's North American leadership team and channel partners to review the company's 2025 performance and discuss strategic priorities for the region in 2026.

HSG Hosts 2026 U.S. Distributor Conference in Chicago

The year 2026 marks the 20th anniversary of HSG Laser. Over the past year, the company continued to achieve steady global growth. In 2025, overseas revenue accounted for 60% of HSG's total global business, with North America emerging as one of the company's fastest-growing markets. The region recorded approximately 200% year-over-year growth, becoming a key driver of HSG's global expansion.

The conference gathered HSG's major U.S. channel partners from across the country. Through the event, HSG and its distributor network reviewed market achievements over the past year and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration and expanding the company's presence in the North American metal fabrication market.

During the conference, Rakesh Kumar, President of HSG North America, shared the company's regional strategy for 2026. Moving forward, HSG will continue strengthening its local service capabilities, product support, and regulatory compliance framework in North America. The company also plans to establish a dedicated local automation solutions team, supporting the transition from traditional equipment sales to a solution-driven sales model focused on improving customer productivity.

By integrating laser equipment, automation systems, and workflow optimization, HSG aims to deliver comprehensive manufacturing solutions that help customers achieve higher efficiency and stronger return on investment.

To support the continued growth of the region, HSG also plans to expand its U.S. team in 2026, adding additional positions across sales, technical support, and service operations to further enhance support for customers and distributors.

"North America is a strategically important market for HSG," said Rakesh Kumar, President of HSG North America. "The strong growth we achieved over the past year would not have been possible without the dedication of our distributor partners and the continued trust of our customers. Looking ahead, we will further invest in local service, technical support, and solution capabilities. With the establishment of our automation solutions team and the upcoming Geneva Technical & Solution Center, we aim to provide North American manufacturers with more comprehensive and efficient manufacturing solutions while growing together with our channel partners."

During the event, HSG also announced the launch of its new facility in Geneva, Illinois. The site spans approximately 77,000 square feet (about 7,150 square meters) and is currently operating as a parts warehouse and machine inventory center. By Q3 2026, the facility will be expanded into the HSG Geneva Technical & Solution Center, integrating technology demonstrations, application validation, customer training, and solution development.

According to the company, the Geneva center will significantly enhance HSG's local service and technical support capabilities in North America. The facility will provide customers with improved opportunities for machine demonstrations, application training, and solution validation, while serving as an important infrastructure investment supporting the company's long-term growth in the region.

With a continuously expanding distributor network, strengthened local service capabilities, and a growing focus on automation solutions, HSG is accelerating its long-term strategy in North America and working alongside partners to advance manufacturing productivity and intelligent fabrication technologies.

SOURCE HSG LASER