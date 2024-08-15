HSG Laser Marks Four Years of Innovation of Tokyo R&D Center, Leading the Way in Fiber Laser Cutting Technology

TOKYO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG Laser, a leading global provider of metal shaping equipment and solutions, proudly marks the fourth anniversary of its Global R&D Center in Tokyo, Japan. This significant milestone underscores the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and its strategic focus on expanding its global footprint while advancing metal shaping technology.

HSG Laser's Global R&D Center in Tokyo, Japan

Established in 2020, HSG Laser's Tokyo R&D Center was a strategic cornerstone of the company's global expansion. Under the guidance of Mr. Masaru Imai, a distinguished optical expert with nearly four decades of industry experience, the center has been pivotal in pioneering cutting-edge advancements. These include breakthroughs in laser optics and control, high-precision chuck technology, cutting head follow-up control, and CNC systems for laser processing.

Strategically located in Tokyo, the R&D center leverages Japan's century-long expertise in photonics and its proximity to leading suppliers, manufacturers, and academic institutions, such as Chiba University. This synergy has driven significant innovations in laser optical technology, enhancing product precision and operational efficiency across HSG's global offerings.

The technologies and insights developed at the Tokyo R&D Center have been seamlessly integrated into HSG's product portfolio, elevating the precision and reliability of its laser processing solutions on a global scale. This innovation has not only expanded HSG's offerings from laser cutting to bending, welding, and automation but also fortified its position in high-end manufacturing, supporting sustainable industrial growth.

HSG Laser's research and development strategy is fundamentally customer-centric, prioritizing a deep understanding of specific production requirements. With strong ties to its European headquarters in Düsseldorf and North American headquarters in Chicago, along with major production bases in China and Thailand, the Tokyo R&D Center is uniquely positioned to refine and enhance technologies that meet the diverse needs of its global clientele. This integrated approach ensures that innovations developed in Japan are seamlessly adapted to serve customers worldwide, further solidifying HSG Laser's leadership in the industry.

With the trust of nearly 20,000 customers worldwide and holding 426 technology patents as of 2023, HSG Laser is poised to elevate its Japan R&D Center into a world-class hub of technological innovation. Through continuous collaboration with global partners and the introduction of advanced technologies, HSG Laser is set to establish new benchmarks in the industry.

Founded in 2006, HSG has quickly established itself as a global leader in metal shaping equipment and automation solutions, particularly excelling in laser cutting, bending, and welding technologies. With a global installed base surpassing 25,000 machines and a workforce of over 1,800, HSG has earned the trust of industries worldwide. The foundation of HSG's success is its steadfast commitment to innovation and reliability. Beyond offering professional and cost-effective machinery, HSG positions itself as a strategic growth partner, providing customized solutions that address the dynamic needs of modern manufacturing. This customer-focused approach is bolstered by a comprehensive global network of R&D, service, and manufacturing facilities, including an advanced R&D center in Tokyo, Japan, a European headquarters in Düsseldorf, and a North American headquarters in Chicago, alongside major production bases across China and Thailand.

