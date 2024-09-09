HSG Laser Unveils Its Smartest & Most Productive Laser Cutting Solution Yet at IMTS -New GV Series

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new GV Series Laser Cutting Machine from HSG Laser sets a new benchmark in fiber laser cutting technology, providing up to 60kW of power to meet a wide range of fabrication needs. The powerful GV Series Laser Cutting Machine provides high production cutting of materials up to 3.9 inches thick, positioning the machine to be a viable and more productive alternative than plasma and even flame cutting.

The GV Series Laser Cutting Machine exchange table supports up to 11,023 lbs., accommodating a broad spectrum of applications. With high-power output, the GV Series machine significantly increases the efficiency of cutting medium-thick plates. With a 30kW system, it provides cutting speeds that are up to 400% faster than traditional 12kW systems, resulting in increased output per unit time and reduced cost per piece. Power recommendations are easily tailored to each user's primary material thickness and future growth trajectory, ensuring long-term competitive advantages.

Precision and speed are at the core of GV Series capabilities, with a maximum acceleration of 6G and speeds reaching 984 feet per minute. This capability translates into a 200% increase in efficiency compared to standard laser cutting machines when processing the same layout. This advantage is even greater when cutting medium-thick plates under high power. Beyond dynamic performance, the GV Series Machine provides overall efficiency improvements, including enhanced cutting speeds and optimized piercing efficiency, achieving zero-second piercing for medium-thickness plates.

The HSG Laser Cutting Machine offers fabricators a variety of advanced features and benefits, including an intelligent Anti-Collision Function, minimizing collision risks and ensuring stable and reliable production; Versatile Edge Detection, offering multiple edge detection methods in traditional and visual modes; HSG's Perfect Finishing Cutting Function, reducing pits or convex slag so that cuts are of consistent high quality; a Smart Cutting Head, monitoring the condition of internal lenses in real-time and quickly identifying potential cutting risks; and Visual Remnant Utilization, allowing customers to easily repurpose leftover materials for additional production runs. Another benefit with respect to labor shortages, the system seamlessly integrates into automated production lines, significantly reducing the need for manual material handling while enhancing overall processing efficiency and streamlining internal logistics management.

Founded in 2006, HSG has swiftly risen to prominence as a global leader in metal shaping equipment and automation solutions. With an installed base of over 25,000 machines worldwide and a workforce exceeding 1800, HSG has rapidly become a trusted partner across numerous industries.

SOURCE HSG Laser Co.,Ltd