HSG Launches Self-Assessment Survey to Gauge Employed Physician Network Performance

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG (formerly Healthcare Strategy Group), a national healthcare consulting firm led by former industry physicians and executives, is proud to announce the launch of its proprietary Physician Network Evaluation Survey. This survey aims to provide healthcare industry leaders with a baseline to evaluate the performance level of its employed physician network.

Physicians, Advanced Practice Professionals (NPs, PAs), Hospital Administrators, Practice Managers and Boards of Directors are invited to participate in the online Physician Network Evaluation Survey. Participation will be open through Aug. 31, 2018. Findings and general insights will be published in January 2019. Visit the HSG homepage and click the link to take this ten-minute online survey.

One of the key factors in reaching a state of high performance as a healthcare network is to ensure that all members, at all levels of a network have shared goals to align the system. HSG's Physician Network Evaluation Survey will help physicians and executives understand where breakdowns are occurring and identify ways to create a shared vision for the network.

"Of course, it's easier for network executives to create a singular vision for the future on their own. However, we've seen that by creating a vision in isolation and dictating it to subordinates, it typically results in the vision not being fully embraced by the organization, and therefore, not as successful as it should be," said Dr. Terrence McWilliams, HSG's Director, and Chief Clinical Consultant. "Creating a shared vision in concert with key executives and physician leaders promotes greater ownership of the vision and a greater opportunity for network growth and success," he added.

HSG has a proven record of guiding healthcare organizations as they advance through the stages of network evolution, from operational chaos to high-performance. With more than 20 years of healthcare consulting experience, the firm has refined its process to align physicians and executives for greater network optimization. The Physician Network Evaluation Survey will give HSG the necessary background to determine not only a national baseline for network operations but also the unique needs of each network.

David Miller, HSG's Managing Partner, explained further, "The vision and guiding principles of HSG's network evolution strategies hold the promises of promoting positives changes, expanding physician engagement in affecting that change, and driving enhanced professional understanding leading to a more homogeneous and united culture."

About HSG

HSG builds high performing physician networks so health systems can address complex changes with confidence. From boosting market power and financial strength to preparing for value-based care, HSG can help you define your strategy, implement that strategy, and manage your physician network short or long-term. HSG, a Louisville-based, national healthcare consultancy firm, can be reached via their website, LinkedIn, by emailing info@hsgadvisors.com, or by calling (502) 814-1180.

