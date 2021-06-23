HSG to Present on Medical Staff Development Planning for the Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG, a national healthcare consulting firm, presents a free webinar, "Medical Staff Development Planning in 2021," to both members and non-members of the Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development (SHSMD) on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at noon Central Time. The program, presented by HSG Managing Partner Travis Ansel, will help healthcare organizations ensure that they are addressing the most critical components of an effective medical staff development strategy.

HSG Managing Partner Travis Ansel Leads SHSMD Webinar on Medical Staff Development Planning

"Health system strategic objectives are increasingly focused on improving access and overall patient experience. However, many health systems are finding gaps in the deployment of their provider resources," noted Ansel. "Barriers are created that prevent easy access to the right provider, in the right location at the right time. If health systems want to successfully address this problem, they must enhance the way they evaluate how their provider strategy will support their overall strategic vision, particularly in the area of Medical Staff Development Planning."

Some aspects of medical staff development planning that will be covered during the webinar include why it's important to understand patient utilization of the care continuum within markets. Defining the existing capacity within the health system's current network of practices and providers will be discussed, along with identifying supply, capacity, and capability gaps by specialty. An understanding of these elements and others, such as defining an ideal mix of physicians and advanced practice professionals, will be expanded upon during the webinar.

In addition to a spot in the live webinar audience, registrants will receive a copy of the national healthcare consultants' newest white paper, "Health System Medical Staff Development Planning: Improving Access, Building Provider Capabilities, and Facilitating Strategic Growth," following the webinar.

For more information on the webinar or to register for the program, follow this link or visit SHSMD.org/education section to find upcoming webcasts. The program is scheduled at noon Central Time on Wednesday, June 30.

