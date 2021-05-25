HSG's Three-Phase Network Transformation Process for Employed Physician Networks Helps Achieve Higher Performance Over 12-18 Months

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG, a national healthcare consulting firm, has published a white paper, "Employed Provider Network Transformation: Building a Sustainable Path to Higher Performance." The piece outlines HSG's three-phase process that helps hospitals and healthcare systems realize a progressively higher performance over a 12- to 18-month period. These results are achievable for healthcare systems' employed provider networks regardless of the employed network's maturation state.

Using data from dozens of engagements and thousands of HSG Network Evaluation Survey respondents, HSG has identified two elements that drive overall physician satisfaction within employed provider networks. The components with the most significant impact include having a common culture and having an adequate management infrastructure. Details and analysis from the annual survey results and HSG's network assessment projects are available at HSGAdvisors.com.

"Our recent study affirms the position we took in our current book, Employed Physician Networks: A Guide to Building Strategic Advantage, Value, and Financial Sustainability. Over the years, we observed that critical elements for moving an employed network forward included a shared vision and suitable management infrastructure," stated Travis Ansel, Partner at HSG and co-author of the white paper. "Being able to illustrate the importance of these factors with our data provides healthcare decision-makers with information that supports an investment in their networks' human infrastructure."

HSG's Employed Provider Network Transformation process has three phases: developing a shared vision, leadership and management, and execution. First, physician networks create a multi-year roadmap to steer their course to an ideal future state through the shared vision process. The process invariably entails review and potential revision of the organizational structure, including physician and advanced practice provider (APP) leadership, necessary to pilot the ship and the associated management infrastructure required to support the journey. Once this portion is complete, organizations move toward building upon this solid foundation, specific assessments and analyses target areas of opportunity leading to action plan development, alignment of efforts, and continual improvement.

The employed provider network transformation process produces tangibly improved provider and staff satisfaction, enhanced financial performance, and an enriched reputation that translates to more significant attraction and retention of patients, providers, and staff. The importance of these elements makes empiric sense.

"The collegiality associated with being part of a group that embraces common values and a common vision is satisfying," stated Dr. Terrence McWilliams, Director and Chief Clinical Consultant at HSG and co-author of the white paper. "Likewise, having the management expertise and administrative support to drive that vision and culture through daily operations, and avoid or address day-to-day hassles, is critical."

