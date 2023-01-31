HSHS, Eon Expand Incidental Findings Technology Services to Save More Lives

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois-based Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) and Denver-based Eon , a leading health-tech company, announced an expansion of their partnership to track and treat patients with abnormalities discovered incidentally in imaging.

Following a successful trial at its largest location, HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Ill., the system is adding Eon's Care Management service to 14 more hospitals throughout Illinois and Wisconsin.

Eon

Eon Care Management is a tech-enabled virtual navigation service powered by Eon's team of physicians and patient navigators. They supplement in-house hospital resources to ensure patients who have an incidentally discovered pulmonary nodule are scheduled for appropriate follow-up exams and diagnostic procedures. The expansion follows HSHS adopting Eon's comprehensive incidental findings platform, Eon Patient Management (EPM), at all its locations. EPM identifies patients with potential cancers or other significant medical risks to prevent catastrophic disease consequences. The overall five-year survival rate for lung cancer is 20.2%, but rises to 59% if the cancer is caught early.

"We are taking this significant step because Eon has demonstrated it can identify cancers, sometimes before a patient may have symptoms, and improve follow-up appointment setting for those patients," said Dr. Vincent Zata, a St. John's Hospital radiologist. "With this program, our goal is 90%-plus follow-up appointment compliance within five years. The ultimate end result is saving lives through earlier detection and treatment."

"EPM provides highly sensitive and specific incidental findings capture data as well as the opportunity to improve timely follow-up for the next step in the patient's care. Adding Care Management to EPM has a proven track record of ensuring that patients who need follow-up get the care they need," added Dr. Scott Skibo, Chief Medical Officer at Eon.

For more information: Christine Spraker, co-CEO, Eon, [email protected], 303-870-4042

About Eon

Eon is a health data science company that utilizes computational linguistics and tech-enabled virtual navigation services to track incidental and actionable findings across a variety of medical disciplines throughout the course of a patient's health journey. Eon exists to ensure the right data reaches the right people at the right time to make patients healthier and health care affordable.

About HSHS

Since 1875, the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis have been caring for patients in Illinois, Wisconsin and other locations in the United States and across the world. Today, Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) is a multi-institutional healthcare system that cares for patients in 14 communities in Illinois and Wisconsin. With 15 hospitals, scores of community-based health centers and clinics, nearly 2,300 physician partners, and more than 13,000 colleagues, HSHS is committed to its mission "to reveal and embody Christ's healing love for all people through our high-quality Franciscan health care ministry."

SOURCE Eon