HSI Acquires eLearning Provider ej4

"ej4 bolsters HSI's position and offerings in the HR training and compliance solution marketplace," says Chad Birckelbaw, CEO of HSI. "Employees and businesses alike are constantly upskilling and reskilling to meet the competitive nature of business today. ej4's content squarely positions HSI to serve that need in a greater capacity."

Ryan Eudy, CEO of ej4, stated, "This is great news for ej4 employees and customers. Teaming up with HSI enables our business to pursue the next phase of growth and we complement each other's strengths nicely."

With its latest capital investment by Waud Capital Partners, HSI has continued to invest in strategic acquisitions that further its mission of making workplaces and communities safer, empowering employee development and simplifying business compliance.

About HSI

HSI is a leading Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) and workforce development provider that offers safety and employee development training, safety management and compliance solutions. Their content solutions and technology platform enable safety, HR and operations managers to train employees on necessary workforce skills, keep workers safe and meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.0 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com.

About ej4, Inc.

Since 2004, ej4 has delivered the unexpected in the eLearning industry. We apply proven research on training, design and human behavior to create a complete learning solution that includes off-the-shelf training videos, an LMS with authoring tool, personalized support, and custom content services. Learn more about our complete learning solution at www.ej4.com

