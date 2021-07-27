HSI Acquires Solv Solutions

Solv offers a suite of injury, safety and health solutions that ensure businesses remain safe, compliant, and focused on employee health and safety. The Solv platform simplifies injury and claims management, occupational health, and safety management, creating an all-in-one solution for employee and workplace health and safety. Solv's solutions also help drive better return-to-work outcomes, which is especially important in today's business environment.

"Solv augments HSI's position in the EHS software market by adding injury management and occupational health solutions to our workplace safety and compliance capabilities," says Chad Birckelbaw, CEO of HSI. "Furthermore, Solv, in combination with our existing Donesafe business, solidifies our standing and presence in Australia and the broader APAC market."

Glen McIvor, Chief Solver at Solv, stated, "HSI is a natural fit for Solv solutions, customers and employees. After building the business for more than a decade, it's comforting to know that we share a common vision, culture and focus on delivering exceptional customer outcomes. We look forward to building a bigger and better future together."

This is the second acquisition by HSI in the Australian market in the last eighteen months, augmenting its 2020 acquisition of Donesafe, a leading safety management and EHSQ compliance provider. These solutions and organizations form the foundation for the go-forward HSI business operations in the region.

"The combined platform streamlines the end-to-end business needs of companies that need to manage employee safety, regulatory compliance and occupational health," says Matt Browne, General Manager and co-founder of Donesafe. "We're excited to be joining forces with their team to better serve all of our combined customers."

With its latest capital investment by Waud Capital Partners, HSI has continued to invest in strategic acquisitions that further its mission of making workplaces and communities safer, empowering employee development and simplifying business compliance.

About HSI

HSI is a leader in Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) and workforce development software, training, and compliance solutions. HSI offers an integrated suite of solutions for compliance software, safety management and compliance training, management and employee development training, and emergency care and CPR training for businesses of all sizes. Their content solutions and technology platform enable safety, HR and operations managers to train employees on necessary workforce skills, keep workers safe, and meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.0 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com.

About Solv Solutions Pty Ltd

Solv, an Australian-based software company helps businesses easily manage their workplace health, safety, workers compensation claims and injury information. Since 2009, Solv has focused on simplicity, innovation, and exceptional customer support, becoming pioneers in the injury and claims management market. Learn more about our complete portfolio of workplace safety and compliance solutions at https://Solv.com.au/

SOURCE Health & Safety Institute (HSI)