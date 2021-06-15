HSI Donates Dozens of Luxury Resort Vacations to Breast Cancer Survivor Foundation

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Systems International ("HSI" or the "Company"), a leading wholesale travel provider and developer of award-winning, travel-related rewards programs and technology, today announced it has partnered with Send Me On Vacation ("SMOV"), donating dozens of week-long stays at luxury resorts in some of the most desirable destinations around the world for breast cancer survivors.

Through this support, HSI and its parent company, Vacation Innovations, are committed to assisting SMOV and its founder, Cathy Backus, with their mission to provide breast cancer survivors the opportunity to initiate the process of emotional healing through one-of-a-kind, restorative vacation experiences. HSI's leaders first heard Cathy share her SMOV story at the GNEX Conference in May of this year and immediately pledged the Company's support, donating multiple vacations with a combined retail value of more than $60,000.

"When we heard Cathy describe the work her organization does to support breast cancer survivors, we saw the importance of her mission and knew we had to get involved," said Bryan Rand, President of HSI and parent company Vacation Innovations. "It's a privilege to help Send Me On Vacation make an impact in such a big way, and we look forward to a continued partnership in the years ahead."

Send Me On Vacation provides emotional healing experiences for breast cancer survivors in a group vacation setting, using guided meditation alongside a focus on reviving the inner spirit of each participant. The program is designed to provide recipients with adventure, exploration, and friendship in exciting destinations around the world.

"I would like to thank HSI and Vacation Innovations for partnering with us to provide this truly unique experience for our incredible survivors," said Cathy Backus, founder and President of SMOV. "Support from donors like Vacation Innovations makes it possible for us to enrich the lives of the women who come to us after having been through so much."

In the coming months, Vacation Innovations plans to provide additional opportunities for its team members to get involved with SMOV, including future donation possibilities and highlighting the charity and its cause internally as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and beyond.

"Our company has always had a charitable focus, and we're honored to be able to support Send Me On Vacation and the essential work they do in lifting up breast cancer survivors," said Chad Newbold, CEO of HSI and parent company Vacation Innovations. "We believe vacations are truly transformative and are proud to help share that experience with these individuals when they need it most."

About Send Me On Vacation

Send Me On Vacation (sendmeonvacation.org) is a US-based non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides financially disadvantaged breast cancer survivors the opportunity to initiate the process of emotional healing through a vacation experience. Send Me On Vacation empowers survivors to reconnect with themselves on a rejuvenating vacation, which have been proven to have a profound effect on survivors, helping them rebuild their lives after or during treatment, where possible. Send Me On Vacation trips are designed to strengthen the body, stimulate the mind and heal the spirit, creating a transformative journey into health and wellness.

About Holiday Systems International

Founded in 1993, Holiday Systems International (holidaysystems.com) is a leading wholesale travel provider and developer of award-winning, travel-related rewards programs and technology, producing some of the most sophisticated software and user interfaces in the travel industry. Acquired by Vacation Innovations in 2020, HSI leverages strategic relationships with properties and developers to provide more than 500,000 members with exceptional travel opportunities and experiences. HSI was honored at GNEX in 2020 with the Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Consumer Product, Best Innovation, and Best Technology and in 2021 for Best Overall Company, Best Membership Program, and Best Marketing Professional.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, and customized owner services and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies.

