HSI Sensing Breaks Ground on New Facility in Oklahoma

CHICKASHA, Okla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The approximately 25,000 SF building will allow HSI Sensing to expand its current operations as well as house Genisco Filter Corp, an HSI Sensing subsidiary specializing in the designing and manufacturing of the best EMI/RFI filters in the world.

"The new facility is a logical and necessary step toward strengthening HSI Sensing's position as a global competitor," said Travis Posey, Vice President of Business Development, HSI Sensing. "This new facility will handle an increasing volume of orders while solidifying a long-term strategy that aims to amplify growth for years to come."

As a multigenerational company, HSI Sensing has grown progressively over the years and currently produces its sensing technology, which includes the world's smallest reed switch and the world's highest voltage reed switch, at its longstanding location in Chickasha, Oklahoma, while maintaining a separate facility in Wisconsin that manufactures Genisco Filter Corp's EMI/RFI filters.

"The new facility will bring these two companies together under one roof," said Posey. "The geographical circumstances at the two segmented locations offered limited opportunities for expansion. Concentrating entire production chains - from pre-fabrication to final assembly - in one place guarantees optimized production processes for both businesses."

Another key factor in the choice of location was its proximity to the existing headquarters and HSI's commitment to its community in Chickasha, Oklahoma. The company has not only announced its intention to protect the jobs of its highly skilled staff but also plans to create new jobs in the future and expects their workforce to increase over the medium and long term.

CMSWillowbrook was hired as the Design-builder. Angelo Bradford, Vice President of Operations for CMSWillowbrook, stated, "We are really honored to be a part of this project. As a Chickasha-based company, it's extremely exciting to be building for another long-established company that's based in our hometown."

This new facility is expected to be complete June of 2021.

About HSI Sensing

Headquartered in Chickasha, Oklahoma, HSI Sensing (Hermetic Switch, Inc.) is the innovative leader in the engineering and precision manufacturing of custom reed switch and sensor technology. The industry experts in solving problems for customers in challenging design applications, they also precision manufacture those solutions to ensure consistent, unmatched quality. All HSI products are made in the U.S.A.

Since 1968, HSI Sensing, an ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100 registered company, has been the premier choice for custom and standard reed switches, proximity sensors, and other sensing technologies for an array of industries including fluid control devices, reed relays, implantable medical devices, aerospace, heavy equipment, communications, transportation, and more.

HSI Sensing is a privately held company wholly owned by the employees.

Press Contact

Travis Posey, HSI Sensing

Vice President Business Development

(405) 224-4046

SOURCE HSI Sensing