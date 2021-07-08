HSI Sponsors 68th Cooperative Association of Resort Exchangers (C.A.R.E.) Conference

Holiday Systems International Solidifies its Support of C.A.R.E. as the Industry Continues its Post-Pandemic Recovery Tweet this

"We recognize and appreciate the critical role C.A.R.E. plays in the travel industry, and we're committed to further supporting its mission of promoting ethical and outstanding vacation services," said Bryan Rand, President of HSI and parent company Vacation Innovations. "We look forward to reconnecting with colleagues and having meaningful conversations around how we can help each other grow and thrive as the world continues its return to travel."

This year's conference, which includes the association's 35th Anniversary Celebration, will serve as a welcome homecoming for C.A.R.E. members and industry professionals that have been impacted by the pandemic, offering an extended, robust conference agenda full of valuable content and networking opportunities. The 2020 C.A.R.E. conference was canceled due to COVID-19.

"After a year of uncertainty, we're thrilled to come together again," said Linda Mayhugh, President of C.A.R.E. "The backbone of C.A.R.E. has always been its ethical prowess in a highly scrutinized and regulated industry, and we appreciate the support from Holiday Systems International and all of our sponsors as we continue to protect the integrity of our global industry's future."

C.A.R.E. was established in 1985 by representatives of timeshare resorts who found that by exchanging vacation inventory among themselves, they were better able to satisfy their owners with increased vacation opportunities. Today, C.A.R.E. member companies offer over 2,500 vacation properties and service approximately one million vacation owners and members. HSI's support of C.A.R.E. is reinforced by the Company's continued investment in its brands, programs, and technology, launching updates across its portfolio of brands throughout the remainder of 2021 and beyond to better serve its customers and the industry as a whole.

About C.A.R.E.

Established in 1985, (C.A.R.E.), the Cooperative Association of Resort Exchangers, is one of the industry's leading associations in ethical standards and value propositions. Its internationally diverse member base includes Resort Developers, Management and Exchange Companies, HOA's, Travel Clubs and Wholesalers as well as many respected industry suppliers bringing value-added revenue enhancement opportunities. Members that possess rentable inventory or seek inventory for fulfillment of rental requests set the foundation of C.A.R.E. with a multitude of scenarios for securing client vacations, increased inventory utilization and heightened yield management. C.A.R.E. members can share inventory via week-to-week exchanges, weekly wholesale rentals, guaranteed and free-sale blocks as well as year-round and seasonal leases all over the world. C.A.R.E. members must comply with a strict Code of Standards and Ethics and will undoubtedly gain professional and personal development by attending C.A.R.E. Conferences. With nominal annual membership fees and some of the industry's lowest conference registration rates, C.A.R.E. can prove an undeniable value and return.

About Holiday Systems International

Founded in 1993, Holiday Systems International (holidaysystems.com) is a leading wholesale travel provider and developer of award-winning, travel-related rewards programs and technology, producing some of the most sophisticated software and user interfaces in the travel industry. Acquired by Vacation Innovations in 2020, HSI leverages its strategic relationships with properties and developers to provide more than 500,000 members with exceptional travel opportunities and experiences. HSI was honored at GNEX in 2020 with the Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Consumer Product, Best Innovation, and Best Technology and in 2021 for Best Overall Company, Best Membership Program, and Best Marketing Professional.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, and customized owner services and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies.

