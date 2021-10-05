HSI Systems Market to record $ 163.84 Mn growth from 2021 to 2025|Applied Infrared Sensing and BaySpec Inc. among Key Market Contributors|Technavio

The healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market is driven by increasing awareness coupled with safety and ease of use of HSI systems, advanced medical imaging capabilities, and growing adoption of HSI imaging systems. However, other factors such as high investment and installation costs may hamper the market growth.

Top 3 Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market Players

Applied Infrared Sensing: The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as airborne hyperspectral imaging systems, benchtop hyperspectral imaging systems, among others.

The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as airborne hyperspectral imaging systems, benchtop hyperspectral imaging systems, among others. BaySpec Inc.: The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as OCF-F Hyperspectral imager, GoldenEye Snapshot hyperspectral imager, among others.

The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as OCF-F Hyperspectral imager, GoldenEye Snapshot hyperspectral imager, among others. Corning Inc.: The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as microHSI series.

Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Healthcare HSI Cameras



Accessories

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.41% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 163.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Applied Infrared Sensing, BaySpec Inc., Corning Inc., Galileo Group Inc., Gooch and Housego Plc, Headwall Photonics Inc., imec VZW, Konica Minolta Inc., Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, and Resonon Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

