HSIA Represents the Next Echelon of Intimate Apparel for Women in North America

STOCKTON, Calif, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as a leading brand in China, HSIA has a long and esteemed history of manufacturing, marketing, and selling bras and loungewear. Founded in 1999, HSIA is on a mission to take women on a journey exploring the inner beauty of life through products imbued with ingenuity and exceptional design.

HSIA

HSIA is now entering the North American market. After years of extensive research, HSIA is actively inventing new, trendy products for women in the region. HSIA has designed over 10,000 styles and produced more than 50 million pairs of undergarments, combining the latest technology with highly skilled artisans to create an exceptional line for women from all walks of life to look and feel their absolute best.

The Fine Details of HSIA Design

HSIA sets itself apart from other brands, incorporating strict guidelines that enhance brassieres and loungewear for women:

a minimizing effect for curvy women that provides full coverage and support

great fabrics made from fine lace and mesh that are lightweight and breathable

great structure through angled and vertical seams to provide maximum lift

adjustable straps to relieve pressure, prevent back rolls, and reduce slippage

elastics sewn throughout for additional security

Sustainable Fashion, Ethical Production

HSIA's eco-friendly tenets ensure maximum efficiency and optimization across the chain supply. Through stringent sanitation and quality inspections, the brand delivers premium undergarments to consumers. HSIA delivers on the promise to advance the Agenda of Green Delivery, remaining committed to sustainable fashion.

A Progressive Founder Actively Involved In The Process

"Thousands of employees all over the world are passionately developing and producing HSIA products every day. It's a job of high quality, but one that we're very proud of!"

—Frank

HSIA founder

For over 20 years, HSIA has been ambitiously led by Frank, who diligently oversees every area of the business from research, design, material development, and more. HSIA has integrated the best in Chinese aesthetics and quality to become the leading seller of undergarments for curvy women on TMALL, one of the biggest Chinese e-commerce platforms.

Expanding to the North American market, the brand has developed new products that speak directly to women in the region. HSIA expects to bring premium products that are both fashionable and functional to consumers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.hsialife.com.

