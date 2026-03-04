NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a decisive move to elevate standards in post-operative healing support, HSL LABS today announced the formal assembly of a distinguished cohort of pre-eminent plastic and reconstructive surgeons to serve on its Professional Advisory Board and Clinical Advisory Council. The initiative positions the Company to emerge as a focused industry specialist in evidence-informed recovery protocols and physician-advised adjunctive products, and NewsHealthWatch believes that HSL is poised to be one of the fastest-growing companies in 2026.

In a decisive move to elevate standards in post-operative healing support, HSL LABS today announced the formal assembly of a distinguished cohort of pre-eminent plastic and reconstructive surgeons to serve on its Professional Advisory Board and Clinical Advisory Council. Among the innovations currently in development are RecoverDerm™ Advanced Post-Surgical Serum, formulated to support dermal regeneration and scar modulation; HSL Silicone Heal+™ Structured Scar Matrix Gel, designed to complement established silicone-based scar management standards; and the Dermal MicroCirculation Support Complex™, a physician-advised topical system intended to assist localized tissue oxygenation and inflammation control.

The timing is notable. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), more than 1.6 million cosmetic surgical procedures and over 25 million total cosmetic procedures were performed in the United States in 2023, reflecting sustained year-over-year growth. Globally, the aesthetic medicine market is projected to exceed $160 billion within the next decade, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of more than 7 percent. Yet while surgical techniques continue to advance, post-operative recovery optimization remains comparatively underdeveloped as a dedicated specialty.

HSL LABS' newly expanded advisory structure is designed to address that gap. The Professional Advisory Board will provide strategic scientific oversight, while the Clinical Advisory Council—comprised exclusively of practicing surgeons—will contribute real-world, anonymized, HIPAA-compliant clinical insights to refine programs, protocols, and product development. The goal is not product promotion, but disciplined, data-informed iteration based on measurable recovery outcomes.

Peer-reviewed literature underscores the importance of targeted recovery support. Studies published in journals such as Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery have demonstrated that optimized post-operative protocols can reduce complication rates, improve scar quality, and enhance patient satisfaction—metrics that increasingly influence practice reputation and long-term patient trust.

"HSL LABS is building an infrastructure where surgeons are not peripheral endorsers, but central architects," said a spokesperson for the Company. "The objective is to develop clinically coherent recovery frameworks that reflect surgical realities."

By integrating frontline surgical expertise with structured product research and governance oversight, HSL LABS is poised to define a more rigorous, physician-centered model for post-surgical recovery support—an area of medicine whose scale and economic significance continue to expand.

