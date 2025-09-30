HSL LABS Positions Itself at Forefront of Post-Operative Healing Support with Launch of Healing Acceleration Formula™

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With plastic and reconstructive surgeries rising steadily across the United States, HSL LABS today announced its strategic focus on the emerging, high-demand market for post-operative healing support. The company's flagship product, Healing Acceleration Formula™, is being positioned as a non-prescription, physician-advised adjunct to prescribed post-surgical care, offering topical healing assistance designed to improve recovery outcomes. Alongside this, HSL LABS has declared its intention to develop a broader line of top-of-the-line non-prescription products (including topicals and serums) aimed at supporting healing, reducing recovery time, and improving patient satisfaction.

Plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures have experienced strong growth in recent years. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons' 2023 Procedural Statistics Report, there was a 5 percent rise in surgical procedures and a 7 percent increase in minimally invasive procedures compared to 2022. Globally, the cosmetic surgery market is projected to nearly double from approximately USD 85.8 billion in 2025 to more than USD 160.5 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.2 percent.

HSL LABS' Healing Acceleration Formula™ is formulated to address common post-operative challenges—swelling, scar formation, inflammation, and slower tissue regeneration—by leveraging scientifically selected ingredients known to aid dermal repair and recovery. The product is non-prescription, intended for use under physician guidance as an adjunct to standard post-surgical protocols, not as a replacement for prescribed care.

"We see a clear gap in the market," said Regina Hoffman, a spokesperson for HSL LABS. "While surgical techniques and post-operative prescriptions have advanced, the need for physician-recommended nutritional, topical and other supports is growing. Patients want faster healing, less visible scarring, and safer recovery. Healing Acceleration Formula™ is our response to that need, and we're committed to rigorous scientific exploration and clinical insights to back its efficacy."

HSL LABS also plans to invest in extensive clinical and product research, partnering with plastic and reconstructive surgery practices, dermatologists, and wound-healing experts. Its pipeline aims to include multiple non-prescription product forms—topicals, ointments, and possibly advanced serums or patches—that can be prescribed in treatment plans by physicians to enhance healing as complementary therapies.

HSL LABS is a health-science company specializing in non-prescription adjunctive products that support healing and recovery after surgical procedures. Its mission is to deliver physician-recommended therapies grounded in clinical evidence, enhancing patient outcomes in post-operative care.

