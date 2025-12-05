HSLDA Files Lawsuit Against Sam Houston State University for Denying Homeschoolers Equal Access to Dual Credit

HUNTSVILLE, Texas, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) has filed a lawsuit against Sam Houston State University (SHSU) on behalf of a local homeschooling family, alleging that the university is violating a new state law that guarantees homeschool students equal access to dual credit courses.

The suit, Selman v. Sam Houston State University, argues that SHSU is unlawfully blocking homeschoolers from enrolling in dual credit classes by requiring a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)—which the university refuses to grant to families or individual homeschools.

Earlier this year, the Texas Legislature overwhelmingly passed HB 3041, now codified as Texas Education Code § 51.9675. The law requires public universities to admit homeschool students to dual credit programs "under the same criteria and conditions" as students from public, private, and parochial schools. The statute explicitly prohibits any form of discrimination based on a student's type of schooling.

"The statute is clear," said HSLDA Litigation Attorney Peter Kamakawiwoole. "The university's refusal to comply is both unlawful and discriminatory."

Even after the new law went into effect, SHSU denied the homeschool family's attempts to enroll their son directly for Fall 2025. University officials repeatedly stated they would not sign an MOU with any homeschool and would not allow homeschoolers to enroll without one.

The complaint asks the court to:

Declare that SHSU must comply with HB 3041 and admit homeschool students under equal terms.





Issue an injunction requiring SHSU to enroll homeschool students in the same core dual credit courses offered to all other eligible students.





Bar SHSU from using its MOU policy to block homeschool access statewide.





Protect other homeschoolers from similar discriminatory barriers.

HSLDA argues that SHSU's practices—if left unchallenged—would allow universities to circumvent the Legislature's mandate and reinstate the very barriers HB 3041 was designed to eliminate. The issue is particularly critical in rural Texas, where homeschool students often depend on local universities for college-level coursework.

"For more than 40 years, we have stood with families against exactly this sort of discrimination," remarked HSLDA President, Jim Mason. "Homeschool freedom requires constant vigilance and support, and these sorts of cases are essential to defend it."

About HSLDA

Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) is America's largest and oldest national homeschool advocacy group. Founded in 1983 with the mission to make homeschooling possible for all families, the organization has helped empower millions of homeschooling parents and students. As a membership organization for families homeschooling their children, HSLDA provides a myriad of resources from educational consultants to personalized legal advice through every step of their homeschool journey. Learn more about HSLDA at https://hslda.org/

SOURCE HSLDA