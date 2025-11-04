HSN Celebrates Country Music and Holiday Cheer from Nashville

Star Studded Lineup Features Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Lady A, Martina McBride, and Brad Paisley

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HSN®, a leader in livestream shopping and video storytelling, is kicking off the holiday season with All-Star Nashville Holiday, a two-day celebration of music, merriment and giftable exclusives airing live from Music City on November 6–7.

HSN is bringing together a roster of iconic musical and celebrity guests featuring Dolly Parton, Martina McBride, Trisha Yearwood, Brad Paisley and Lady A, along with exclusive product launches, limited-edition albums, and festive moments that capture the heart of Nashville.

Dolly Parton will share recorded messages and product showcases by her talented team of brand ambassadors, including an exclusive version of her, A Holly Dolly Christmas 5th Anniversary Collector's Edition CD , Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott jewelry collection, special bundles from her signature Scent from Above and Smoky Mountain fragrance lines, and limited-edition Dolly Parton holiday kitchen and beauty collections.

will share recorded messages and product showcases by her talented team of brand ambassadors, including an exclusive version of her, , Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott jewelry collection, special bundles from her signature Scent from Above and Smoky Mountain fragrance lines, and limited-edition Dolly Parton holiday kitchen and beauty collections. Martina McBride returns to HSN with the launch of Luna & Finn Wine (Rosé and Pinot Noir), named after her family pets, airing Nov. 6 at 2PM & 11PM ET.

returns to HSN with the launch of Luna & Finn Wine (Rosé and Pinot Noir), named after her family pets, airing Nov. 6 at 2PM & 11PM ET. Trisha Yearwood debuts an HSN-exclusive edition of her Christmastime album, featuring two bonus tracks, "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "It's Just Another New Year's Eve," airing Nov. 6 at 4PM ET.

debuts an HSN-exclusive edition of her album, featuring two bonus tracks, and airing Nov. 6 at 4PM ET. Brad Paisley appears on Nov. 6 at 4PM ET with limited edition autographed copies of his brand-new holiday album Snow Globe World , available on HSN one day ahead of its official release.

appears on Nov. 6 at 4PM ET with limited edition autographed copies of his brand-new holiday album , available on HSN one day ahead of its official release. Lady A joins live from Nashville on Nov. 7 at 2PM ET, to promote their first-ever Christmas tour, "This Winter's Night Tour." On-air, the group will perform acoustically and introduce an HSN-exclusive version of their holiday album On This Winter's Night Vol. 2 featuring bonus song, "Wouldn't Be Christmas" (Acoustic). Customers can check out HSN on Instagram starting on November 7, 2025, for a chance to win two concert tickets to their upcoming tour.

"Storytelling, connection, and discovery have always been at the heart of HSN — and All-Star Nashville Holiday brings that spirit to life," said Stacy Bowe, President, HSN Brand and US Merchandising at QVC Group. "We're thrilled to bring together some of the top artists in the industry to share the joy of the season and provide exclusive behind the scenes access and offers that customers will not find anywhere else."

On-air, customers can expect all-star interviews, music videos, memorably merry moments, and extra special surprises. Featured products include exclusive holiday albums, collectible jewelry, festive wine offerings, and one-of-a-kind home and beauty items, as well as the Opry 100 Years of Grand Ole Opry hardcover book and album.

HSN continues to evolve the retail space through a digitally driven, video-centric approach that merges entertainment, community, and commerce. Reaching millions of homes across the U.S., HSN connects customers with exclusive products and experiences across broadcast, streaming, digital, and social.

In recent years, HSN has become an emerging specialty music retailer in the Holiday music industry, contributing physical sales to charts and boasting highlights such as supporting Dolly Parton's #1 Billboard debut for Rockstar (2023), contributing to Jennifer Hudson's #1 Holiday Album ranking (2024), multiple chart-topping events with Andrea Bocelli (2022-2024) and sell outs of Katharine McPhee and David Foster's holiday album (2024).

For more information or to shop All-Star Nashville Holiday products, visit HSN.com and follow @HSN on social media.

About HSN

HSN® takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths, and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and other digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, a website and a mobile app. HSN was founded nearly 50 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in West Chester, Pa. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook, Instagram or X, follow HSN on Pinterest or YouTube, or search "HSN" on LinkedIn.

QVC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: QVCGA, QVCGP) is a Fortune 500 company with six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – and other minority interests. QVC GroupSM is a live social shopping company that redefines the shopping experience through video-driven commerce on every screen, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and TVs. For more information, visit qvcgrp.com, follow QVC Group on YouTube, or search "QVC Group" on LinkedIn.

SOURCE HSN