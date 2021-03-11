HSR.health Aids Global Pandemic Response with Unmatched Geospatial Data Analytics

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HSR.health , the leading provider of health-focused spatial data analytics, is pleased to announce their most notable growth milestones achieved in 2020 that reflect the impact and value of geospatial data insights for pandemic response, healthcare and risk-based industries at large.

HSR.health's GeoHealth Platform is the only solution that merges data on social determinants of health with social media data, health outcomes, and costs to extract clinical insights. In doing so, the cloud-based analytic and visualization platform offers point-of-care decision support, anticipates future healthcare delivery needs, and serves the diverse needs of health systems, health plans, regulators and insurers.

As the COVID-19 crisis swept the nation last spring, HSR.health successfully adapted their Health Risk Index model to improve pandemic emergency response efforts with hyper-focused risk indices that agencies have adopted worldwide to address critical needs tied to transmission, hospitalization, mortality, medical supply, testing, vaccination, and more.

"Our core mission from the start has been to harness the power of geospatial data analytics to innovate healthcare delivery and achieve improved quality, lower costs, and health equity," stated Ajay K. Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of HSR.health. "As the pandemic unfolded one year ago, we recognized the urgency, quickly pivoted to support COVID response worldwide, and have since developed unique insights into how health risks impact broader markets."

Today, HSR.health is working to produce more industry-specific models that support risk-based organizations like airlines, cruises and schools, and a digital response platform to identify and mitigate the impact of potential future pandemics.

PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Transmission Risk Index: To track spread and predict future hotspots of COVID-19

To track spread and predict future hotspots of COVID-19 Mortality Risk Index: To identify those at high risk of mortality and critical cases, including geographic population data.

To identify those at high risk of mortality and critical cases, including geographic population data. Medical Device Index : To identify number and location of medical devices, like ventilators, required to respond and treat patients.

: To identify number and location of medical devices, like ventilators, required to respond and treat patients. Medical Supply Index : To identify the number, location, and schedule of medical supplies like PPE required to respond and treat patients.

: To identify the number, location, and schedule of medical supplies like PPE required to respond and treat patients. Hospitalization Risk Index: To identify the number of hospitalizations to be expected due to a health disaster allowing health systems to plan staffing & resourcing requirements.

To identify the number of hospitalizations to be expected due to a health disaster allowing health systems to plan staffing & resourcing requirements. Testing Needs Index: To identify the level of testing required to effectively track and help control the spread of COVID-19.

To identify the level of testing required to effectively track and help control the spread of COVID-19. Vaccine Needs Index: To identify the number and location of vaccine doses to have the greatest impact on reducing community risk from COVID-19.

To identify the number and location of vaccine doses to have the greatest impact on reducing community risk from COVID-19. Flight Safety Index: To identify the risk of in-flight disease transmission and assess the value of health and safety mitigations in terms of disease transmission risk reduction.

CUSTOMER SUCCESS

Leveraged existing relationships through the Open Geospatial Consortium to provide our Transmission and Mortality Risk Indices in support of a Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)-led effort to respond to COVID-19 throughout the Central American region in 2020.

to provide our Transmission and Mortality Risk Indices in support of a Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)-led effort to respond to COVID-19 throughout the Central American region in 2020. Leveraged existing relationships with the GRAPH network to provide insights and risk maps from our Transmission and Mortality Risk Indices throughout the African continent.

to provide insights and risk maps from our Transmission and Mortality Risk Indices throughout the African continent. Our Medical Supply Index provided key insights into the need for PPE across health systems and at the state level to aid suppliers, such as Portals Global , work with manufacturers to effectively meet that need.

, work with manufacturers to effectively meet that need. Testimonial from Dr. Kenneth Bellian , Principal, Chief of Clinical Innovation, Jensen + Partners: "COVID-19 has forced us to think differently and leverage data in a more meaningful way. Times of uncertainty like disasters provide great opportunities to innovate and create paradigm shifts in business models. One of these is the use of a multitude of disparate data sources to create timely insights that are both relevant and predictive and prescriptive. It has been paramount to determine the future demand for services and then have the ability to align the critical resources such as clinical space, staffing, and equipment like ventilators. Future forward applications like the HSR.health risk indices are indispensable when aligning the supply of scarce resources with the pending demand for services."

INDUSTRY RECOGNITION

Top 100 Healthcare Visionaries via International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare: Awarded to Ramani Peruvemba ("Ram"), co-founder and CMO of HSR.health, who is a clinician, an expert in Health IT and clinical, regulatory, and healthcare policy issues. The award is attributed to Ram's leadership and support of the COVID-19 pandemic response globally via HSR.health.

ABOUT HSR.health

HSR.health is an emerging health tech firm based in Rockville, MD that delivers the only cloud-based analytics and visualization platform that merges data on social determinants of health with social media data, health outcomes, and costs to extract clinical insights. Their GeoHealth Platform is designed to offer point-of-care decision support, anticipate future healthcare delivery needs, and serve the diverse needs of health systems, health plans, regulators and insurers. Most recently, HSR.health pivoted and developed products to aid and improve global pandemic response. To learn more, visit HSR.health .

Media Contact: Nina Pfister, MAG PR at [email protected], 781-929-5620

SOURCE HSR.health