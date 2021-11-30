HSR.health Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent to Identify Population At-Risk of Opioid Addiction

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HSR.health , a leading provider of health-focused geospatial data analytics, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,177,040. The patent covers the firm's novel approach of leveraging geospatial tech, advanced AI models, and broad sets of social determinants of health data to stratify patients at risk of opioid addiction, diversion, and having an overdose in the next 12 months. The data can be used to provide guidance on mitigating such risks.

"This first filed patent marks an important milestone for our GeoHealth Platform and is an acknowledgement of the uniqueness of our health-focused spatial data infrastructure," says Ajay Gupta, CEO of HSR.health. "This patent solidifies our approach to identifying the at-risk population for early intervention and necessary care or counseling, so they do not fall victim to an overdose, addiction, or contribute to diversion."

The patented approach is also extensible to other health conditions. For instance, the data can be used to identify those at high-risk of diabetic complications. A focus on the social factors that impact health outcomes, can also help identify medium-risk individuals who may be pre-diabetic. For such individuals, lifestyle changes can reduce their risks of contracting the disease entirely or reduce its severity.

"This patent is further evidence that our product strategy is gaining momentum," says Ram Peruvemba, M.D. and CMO of HSR.health. "It establishes our proprietary concept of using a spatial data infrastructure as a central platform that serves multiple purposes and is core to everything we do, from helping health systems address readmissions to aiding countries in pandemic response."

Additionally, the company's platform provides:

A repository for merged and curated sets of geocoded health and social data.

A workbench, enabling analysis by machine learning, artificial intelligence, and statistical and epidemiological processes.

Open data-standards based communication channels to share data.

An interface with clinical systems (e.g., electronic health record systems), as well as emergency response management systems.

Guidance on health mitigation and preparedness efforts.

The company has filed six additional U.S. patents. All patents involve leveraging geospatial tech, the company's proprietary geospatial platform, geocoded health and social data, and AI models as well as direct support for mitigation actions.

These patents include, but are not limited to:

Addressing the risk of adverse health events such as maternal and child health complications during gestation, labor, delivery, and postpartum.

Identifying the risk of spread of infectious disease.

Identifying those at risk of mortality and severe complications from disease.

Identify the medical supplies, devices, testing, etc., needed to respond to disease (e.g., such as an endemic or pandemic-level disease).

Identifying the risk of disease spread within a community or within an enclosed space.

Collectively, these patents and the company's planned future patent filings provide IP protection for its novel approach to provide digital disease surveillance and intervention solutions for the world. The company recently received non-dilutive Phase 1 funding to pilot this Pandemic Early Warning and Response Platform.

Co-founders Gupta and Peruvemba are the named inventors of this patent, which has an official issue date of Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

ABOUT HSR.HEALTH:

HSR.health is an emerging health tech firm based in Rockville, MD that delivers the only cloud-based analytics and visualization platform that merges data on social determinants of health with social media data, health outcomes, and costs to extract clinical insights. Their GeoHealth Platform is designed to offer point-of-care decision support, anticipate future healthcare delivery needs, and serve the diverse needs of health systems, health plans, regulators and insurers. Most recently, HSR.health pivoted and developed products to aid and improve global pandemic response. To learn more, visit HSR.health .

