HSR.health Awarded Funding to Pilot Global Disease Surveillance System

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HSR.health , the leading provider of health-focused spatial data analytics, is pleased to announce that it has received non-dilutive Phase 1 funding to pilot its Pandemic Early Warning and Response Platform.

"Based on our work supporting the COVID-19 pandemic, we have discovered the signals of early human-to-human transmission of infectious disease and have designed data science-based (machine learning and AI) approaches to identify those signals," stated Ajay K. Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of HSR.health. "Our approach digitizes disease surveillance and brings together large, disparate, global datasets to provide early warnings for pandemic, endemic, and emerging disease outbreaks."

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the true impact of healthcare in a connected economy. Furthermore, the influence of social and environmental factors on health-related outcomes, whether on a global or local level, has become more evident in light of the recent pandemic response and related challenges. The company's Pandemic Early Warning and Response Platform will serve as a:

Curated repository of geocoded health, social, and environmental data that can provide a consistent view of the current health situation on a global, national, or regional scale.

Workbench with access to advanced machine learning, deep learning, AI, epidemiological, and statistical models enabling collaborative development of response measures.

"The lack of a single, interoperable, standardized, authoritative geospatial source of health and health-related data leaves nations, industries, and populations without the ability to anticipate future health risks and at the mercy of unforeseen health emergencies, costing trillions in global economic losses and claiming millions of innocent lives," Gupta said. "This funding allows us to demonstrate how our solution stops this."

Funding is received through the Disasters Pilot 2021 , managed by the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC), from the Federal Geographic Data Committee (FGDC), a committee within the U.S. Geological Survey, AWS, and other strategic partners interested in improving end-to-end information flow related to all phases of pandemic and disaster management. As an international consortium of more than 500 businesses, government agencies, research organizations, and universities dedicated to open geospatial standards, the OGC is well situated in the center of the geospatial marketplace to run this pilot demonstrating leading-edge technologies to address mankind's biggest challenges. Gupta currently serves as Chair of the OGC's Health Domain Working Group.

"For every OGC innovation activity, we always pick the best global experts amongst the OGC membership to collaborate on collectively solving the challenges scoped by our strategic sponsors," stated Nadine Alameh, CEO of the OGC. "It's no surprise that HSR.health was selected for the disaster pilot based on their proven capabilities in disease surveillance and warning…capabilities that have come to the forefront for all of us following the COVID-19 pandemic."

On Capitol Hill, numerous Bills have been proposed to establish technical solutions for digital disease surveillance. HSR.health anticipates its Platform meets this need and will be used by global public health organizations for continuous monitoring of health risks, whether stemming from natural disasters, climate change, or any causes, and allow for immediate, coordinated response efforts.

ABOUT HSR.health

HSR.health is an emerging health tech firm based in Rockville, MD that delivers the only cloud-based analytics and visualization platform that merges data on social determinants of health with social media data, health outcomes, and costs to extract clinical insights. Their GeoHealth Platform is designed to offer point-of-care decision support, anticipate future healthcare delivery needs, and serve the diverse needs of health systems, health plans, regulators and insurers. Most recently, HSR.health pivoted and developed products to aid and improve global pandemic response. To learn more, visit HSR.health .

