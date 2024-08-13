HSS Advances Data and Technology Priority with New Leadership

Ashis Barad, MD, named inaugural Chief Digital & Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a nationwide search, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, today announced the appointment of Ashis Barad, MD, as its inaugural Chief Digital & Technology Officer (CDTO). Dr. Barad will start in the new role on September 10.

The move reflects prioritization of data and technology by HSS under the leadership of Bryan Kelly, MD, MBA, who became president and chief executive last September after serving as its surgeon-in-chief and medical director. "HSS has a special responsibility and opportunity to continue to lead the advancement of musculoskeletal science and care, and we are at the dawn of a new era of possibilities enabled by digital technologies," said Kelly.

Dr. Barad is a physician leader with more than 18 years of experience in clinical medicine and various technology domains, including digital and virtual health, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics. He comes to us from Allegheny Health Network, in Pittsburgh, where he served as Chief Digital and Information Officer.

In this newly created role at HSS, Dr. Barad, who began his career as a board-certified pediatric gastroenterologist, will lead enterprise-wide technology and digital operations. He will partner with leaders throughout the organization to optimize care delivery, the patient experience, and clinical outcomes by harnessing the power of technical and digital solutions.

"I'm honored to take on this new role to bridge the gap between executives, clinicians, and technical teams and drive the adoption of digital solutions into clinical workflows," said Dr. Barad. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented HSS team to provide high-quality patient care and experience in an ever-changing digital and AI landscape."

"With the continued growth of our institution, Dr. Barad's background in technology will help drive ongoing transformation, enable clinical consistency across all HSS locations and help us maintain our position as the number one health system in the world for orthopedics," said Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy, Growth, & Transformation Officer, Justin Oppenheimer.

Also on September 10, HSS Associate Chief Information Officer (CIO) Elizabeth Pearlman will succeed long-time CIO Jamie Nelson, who will assume an advisory role until her retirement in April 2025. In her new role Pearlman will report to Dr. Barad, and oversee HSS's software development and applications, technology infrastructure, cybersecurity, and IT operations.

"I'm excited to lead and continue working with colleagues who are experts in executing complex, high-profile implementations and technology deployments," said Pearlman. "Together, we will continue to establish diverse teams to advance and modernize technical and digital capabilities at HSS."

"We're grateful for Jamie's leadership in advancing HSS's technology and patient care capabilities, and Elizabeth's experiences will continue to evolve our technical infrastructure," said Dr. Kelly. "Dr. Barad is an exciting leader in the field of technology innovation and will offer a unique perspective in identifying digital data opportunities that will lead HSS into the future."

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 15th consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2024-2025), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2023-2024). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a fourth consecutive year (2023). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. In addition, more than 200 HSS clinical investigators are working to improve patient outcomes through better ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat orthopedic, rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 165 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

