HSS Announces 15th Annual Health for Humanity Yogathon

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) announces the fourteenth annual "Yoga for Health, Health for Humanity Yogathon" or "Surya Namaskar Yajna" (SNY). This 16-day event will begin on January 15, 2022, and end on January 30, 2022.

The sun is the source of energy for all life on earth. Surya Namaskar is a combination of yoga postures, called "āsanā(s)," performed in a pre-determined sequence in appreciation of this precious solar energy. Surya Namaskar integrates simple Yoga postures in ten steps that, along with easy breathing techniques, can provide immense health benefits to both the body and the mind.

Since its inception in 2007, participants from 43 states have actively taken part in Yoga centers, community organizations, schools, and colleges. Regardless of individual faiths and beliefs, enthusiasts have participated and collectively performed over four million Surya Namaskars. Community leaders and many elected officials across the nation have appreciated this initiative and encouraged their residents to participate and gain the benefits of an overall healthy lifestyle. Health for Humanity Yogathon has received numerous proclamations from American mayors, governors, US Congressmen, and US Senators. It was recognized as a part of Congressional records in 2017. Acknowledging the community benefits of this initiative, the Let's Move initiative of the then First Lady Michelle Obama declared HSS as a partner in 2012.

This program is open to all people. For questions or suggestions, please email [email protected] .

Details of this event, training resources, and advertising aids to make this project successful are available on the official HSS SNY website: www.hssus.org/sny.

HSS, the nation's largest Hindu-American organization, conducts a values education program for Hindu-Americans of all ages through its 251 branches nationwide. For more information, visit www.hssus.org

