HSS Announces Dr. Bryan Kelly to Succeed CEO Louis Shapiro on September 5

Hospital for Special Surgery

22 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) today announced its phased leadership transition will be completed on September 5, when Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA succeeds Louis A. Shapiro as CEO. The role of President passed to Dr. Kelly when the announcement was first made in January, and since then HSS has implemented a variety of adjustments to support a seamless transition following 17 years of leadership by Shapiro.

A world-renowned surgeon, scientist and educator specializing in sports medicine and hip preservation, Dr. Kelly joined HSS in 1996 and since 2019 has served as Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director. Those roles will transition to Douglas E. Padgett, MD, currently Associate Surgeon-in-Chief, when Dr. Kelly becomes CEO.

In a message to HSS staff today, Board of Trustees Co-Chairs Thomas H. Lister and Robert K. Steel expressed support for the timing of the transition in light of substantial progress made since January.

"Dr. Bryan T. Kelly leads the enterprise forward from a position of unprecedented strength and opportunity fostered under Lou's 17 years of leadership," said Lister and Steel. "HSS has blossomed from a great hospital into a system projecting knowledge, talent and impact far and wide, recognized as the world leader in its field. His greatest legacy may be the culture that has fueled leaps of vision, performance and resilience, and a daily pursuit of excellence by the most talented and dedicated people in every role. 

"During Lou's tenure, HSS grew by more than 300 percent, substantially increased its footprint, dramatically improved its balance sheet, and enhanced its performance in virtually all metrics across clinical quality, patient experience, value, employee engagement, financial and market position. These achievements under Lou's leadership, combined with his focus on culture and patient experience, have led HSS to be top-ranked in the nation for orthopedics and rheumatology the past 13 years."

After a short break, Shapiro is expected to remain active in the healthcare field. "I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to historic advancements at HSS, and am excited to explore my next chapter."

