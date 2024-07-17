HSS Appoints Constantine A. Demetracopoulos, MD, Chief of Foot and Ankle Service

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, today announced the appointment of Constantine A. Demetracopoulos, MD, as chief of the Foot and Ankle Service.

Dr. Demetracopoulos will succeed Matthew M. Roberts, MD, who has led the Foot and Ankle Service since 2013. Dr. Roberts will continue his practice at HSS. The appointment will go into effect August 1.

"We are immensely grateful and thank Dr. Roberts for his many years of leadership as a clinician, scientist and educator," said Douglas E. Padgett, MD, surgeon-in-chief and medical director at HSS. "Dr. Demetracopoulos's impressive expertise will continue to drive clinical research, innovation, and education forward to provide the highest quality care possible to patients."

Dr. Demetracopoulos is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle surgery. Internationally recognized in the field of total ankle replacement, he also directs the multidisciplinary Total Ankle Replacement Center at HSS, which brings together a specialized team of doctors, nurses, and physical therapists focused on advancing the treatment of ankle arthritis, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients.

"I am honored to lead and collaborate with colleagues who are top specialists in orthopedics and to continue the record of excellence of the Foot and Ankle Service," said Dr. Demetracopoulos. "Our multidisciplinary model of evidence-based care will keep HSS at the forefront and offer patients access to advanced diagnostic tools and treatment options to ensure the best possible outcomes."

Dr. Demetracopoulos earned his MD degree at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He completed his residency training at HSS, and his fellowship training at Duke University Medical Center. His research in ankle arthritis and ankle replacement has earned distinctions from the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society and the International Federation of Foot and Ankle Societies, and grant support from the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation and the Arthritis Foundation.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 14th consecutive year), No. 2 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2023-2024), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2023-2024). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a fourth consecutive year (2023). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. In addition, more than 200 HSS clinical investigators are working to improve patient outcomes through better ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat orthopedic, rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 165 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu .

