HSS Appoints Fahrenkopf to Lead New Musculoskeletal Health Ecosystem

HSS is the world's largest academic medical center dedicated to musculoskeletal health, having focused on advancing the field for 156 years. HSS has been ranked No. 1 for Orthopedics for the past 10 consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report . It is also ranked No. 3 for Rheumatology, and a Best Hospital for Pediatric Orthopedics.

"Through advanced knowledge, data science, and digital applications and tools, HSS Health will enable consumers' everyday needs across the spectrum from wellness and prevention to fitness and performance, to conservative and surgical treatment when necessary, through to rehabilitation and recovery," said Mr. Shapiro.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to harness the unmatched expertise of HSS to improve quality of life for much larger populations, and reduce costs for their employers, insurers and the broader healthcare system," said Dr. Fahrenkopf. "It is a privilege to help extend the impact of HSS's world-renowned expertise, care and culture."

Musculoskeletal conditions include wear and tear and diseases affecting muscles, joints and bones, and are the largest and fastest-growing drivers of healthcare costs for employers of the 125 million people in the U.S. workforce. As a result, many employers are actively seeking partners to deliver innovative solutions for a healthier, more productive workforce while achieving significant cost savings.

HSS Health will build on HSS programs for employers to serve people at every stage of their healthcare journey, with self- and virtual care, and an expanded network of physical locations. Self-care will be provided through data-driven, personalized education to help improve wellness and avoid common musculoskeletal conditions such as lower back pain. Virtual care will be provided through real-time remote access to HSS specialists for diagnosis and guidance on treatment options. In-person care will be more widely available through an expanded HSS network of facilities and strategic partnerships with high-value providers.

HSS Chief Value Medical Officer Catherine MacLean, MD, PhD, said expertise and reputation will most distinguish the new model in a crowded field. "There are already many players in this market, but generally their expertise is in technology or marketing," said Dr. MacLean. "HSS Health will be a category-of-one, bringing unmatched knowledge, expertise and reliability in the subject matter, and delivering it in ways tailored to the needs and wants of consumers, employers and payers."

Dr. Fahrenkopf comes to HSS from Socially Determined, a healthcare analytics firm in Washington, DC, where she served as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President for Value-Based Strategy. Having earned her undergraduate and medical degrees from Yale University and a master's degree in public health from Harvard University, Dr. Fahrenkopf served on the medical staff at Boston Children's Hospital and as an instructor in Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School.

"Dr. Fahrenkopf's appointment is a milestone in the accelerating development of HSS Health, which will contribute to disrupting the current healthcare model and expand access to our world-class musculoskeletal expertise," said Mr. Shapiro. "Through this we will deliver new approaches for more proactive and reliable musculoskeletal care, bringing HSS to wherever you are."

"There is a tremendous need to help people everywhere improve their musculoskeletal wellness with confidence, and avoid and overcome pain caused by related diseases and injuries," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, surgeon-in-chief and medical director at HSS. "Through HSS Health and under Dr. Fahrenkopf's focused leadership, we will meet that need."

Dr. Fahrenkopf will assume her new position on November 4, based at the HSS main campus in New York City.

