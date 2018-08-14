HSS Extends Network to Aspen

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HSS, the New York-based health system that includes Hospital for Special Surgery, is forming a strategic co-management partnership with Aspen Valley Hospital (AVH) and its OrthoAspen specialist group, to provide the world's most advanced orthopedic care to Aspen community members and visitors. Following months of development, the relationship was endorsed by a vote on August 13 among the AVH Board of Directors.

Hospital for Special Surgery has been ranked the No. 1 orthopedic hospital in the nation for the past nine consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report 'Best Hospitals' (2018-19). AVH, Colorado's only five-star rated critical access hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, will adopt HSS best practices standards and leverage its orthopedic resources and capabilities. HSS will provide AVH with services including clinical knowledge transfer, medical staff development, professional education, research and academic programming, and practice quality enhancement.

"This partnership is a great example of our different approach to transforming healthcare," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. "Innovative collaboration amongst two organizations committed to excellence in a focused specialty offers an alternative source of value to the trend of mass consolidation and commoditization in healthcare."

"Embedding HSS's knowledge, expertise, and best practices in AVH, enables world-class care to be more accessible and more individuals to live life to the fullest," he added.

"We are thrilled to partner with Aspen Valley Hospital, an exceptional institution in its own right," said HSS Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director Dr. Todd J. Albert. "Together we will provide an even higher standard of quality to a community with an especially strong appreciation for the value that will come from that."

"This is a unique opportunity to advance the excellence of OrthoAspen and assure the most discerning consumers of world-class orthopedic care right here in Aspen," said Dave Ressler, CEO, Aspen Valley Hospital. "This transformative partnership is very exciting for both AVH and HSS because it clearly demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering the best possible orthopedic outcomes."

"It will also enable us to better control costs and deliver value to the Aspen community," added Mr. Ressler.

Both nonprofit hospitals have long histories serving their respective communities – HSS was founded in 1863 and AVH has been serving Aspen for 127 years.

ABOUT ASPEN VALLEY HOSPITAL



Founded in 1891, Aspen Valley Hospital (AVH) is one of the most sophisticated rural hospitals in the U.S. With twenty-five beds, AVH is designated as a critical access hospital and level III trauma center, meeting the needs of the Aspen and Roaring Fork Valley communities, plus thousands of visitors from around the world every year. Combining the warmth and friendliness of a small town with the technical expertise of a major medical center, AVH has been recognized with numerous awards, including a Five-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid; "Hospital of Choice" award (based on Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems results); and a "Top 20 Best Practice in Financial Stability" designation from the National Rural Health Association for critical access hospitals in the U.S., among others. AVH offers a full range of services with board-certified specialists in 25 fields of medicine, with expanded expertise in orthopedics and sports medicine. For over 125 years, Aspen Valley Hospital has been working to deliver extraordinary healthcare in an environment of excellence, compassion and trust. Learn more at aspenhospital.org or 970-925-1120.

ABOUT ORTHOASPEN



The OrthoAspen team of physicians is dedicated to improving and restoring the health of recreational and competitive athletes, adults, seniors and children. OrthoAspen has earned worldwide acclaim for its expertise in orthopedic care, providing the latest technologies and comprehensive services for its patients. Utilizing diagnostic imaging technology, minimally-invasive techniques, and the Mako surgical robot for total and partial joint replacements, OrthoAspen brings state-of-the-art orthopedic care to Aspen and surrounding communities. OrthoAspen's research findings have been reported in major medical journals and at academic conferences throughout the world. Learn more at orthoaspen.org or 970-544-1289.

About HSS | Hospital for Special Surgery



HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the ninth consecutive year) and No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2018-2019). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has one of the lowest infection rates in the country and was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State. In 2017 HSS provided care to 135,000 patients and performed more than 32,000 surgical procedures. People from all 50 U.S. states and 80 countries travelled to receive care at HSS. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The culture of innovation is accelerating at HSS as 130 new idea submissions were made to the Global Innovation Institute in 2017 (almost 3x the submissions in 2015). The HSS Education Institute is the world's leading provider of education on the topic on musculoskeletal health, with its online learning platform offering more than 600 courses to more than 21,000 medical professional members worldwide. Through HSS Global Ventures, the institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally.

