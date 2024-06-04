HSS Honors Distinguished Physicians and Visionary Philanthropist Kenneth C. Griffin and Announces $12 Million Multi-Year Gift from Griffin to Advance Orthopedic Research and Care.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, honored Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder and CEO of Citadel and Founder of Griffin Catalyst, Steven B. Haas, MD, Chief of the Knee Service, and Hollis G. Potter, MD, Chairman of the Department of Radiology and Imaging at the 39th HSS Tribute Dinner on Monday, June 3. HSS announced a $12 million multi-year gift from Mr. Griffin to support a first-of-its-kind research initiative focused on transforming treatment for debilitating knee conditions at the event.

AN EVENING RECOGNIZING EXCELLENCE IN MUSCULOSKELETAL MEDICINE

At HSS's premier fundraising event recognizing physicians and philanthropists making an impact in the field of musculoskeletal medicine, Mr. Griffin was presented with the 2024 HSS Tribute Dinner Award by Robert K. Steel, Co-Chair of the HSS Board of Directors. Dr. Haas was presented with the HSS Lifetime Achievement Award by baseball legend Bernie Williams, and Dr. Potter was presented with the HSS Lifetime Achievement Award by Chase Coleman, founder of Tiger Global and an HSS Trustee.

The evening, which featured a musical performance by five-time Grammy Award-winner Jon Batiste, was attended by over 750 guests and raised more than $5 million for patient care, research and medical education.

"The Lifetime Achievement Award is our highest recognition for an outstanding healthcare leader at HSS," said Douglas E. Padgett, MD, Surgeon-In-Chief and Medical Director. "Both Drs. Haas and Potter exemplify the qualities that make HSS unique: their unwavering dedication to providing the highest quality of care; consistent efforts to advance the science in their respective fields; and their leadership in developing new techniques, technologies and treatment advances that have transformed the lives of patients around the world."

An Extraordinary GIFT

With the new transformational gift from Mr. Griffin announced at the event, HSS will establish the Kenneth C. Griffin Research Accelerator to accelerate the pace of innovative research to help millions of people regain their mobility and quality of life. Mr. Griffin's donation will advance work to better personalize treatment to the unique clinical needs of each patient and will also support construction of the HSS Kellen Tower, a new headquarters for joint replacement surgery and global destination for the treatment of complex orthopedic problems that is expected to open in 2025.

"We are privileged to honor Ken with the Tribute Dinner Award and to have his incredible support," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA, President and CEO at HSS. "As one of the country's foremost philanthropists, Ken has demonstrated outstanding leadership in his efforts to improve quality and access to healthcare. His support of cutting-edge research drives progress in science and medicine that will have a global impact."

Joint pain affects more than 80 million adults in the United States, with nearly 1 in 2 people experiencing chronic pain in the knee. HSS performs more than 12,000 hip and knee replacement surgeries annually, more than any other hospital in the United States. The breadth of expertise and high patient volume uniquely position HSS to drive innovative investigations for joint disease so that patients can achieve the mobility and function they desire, with results that will last a lifetime.

"The extraordinary scientists, physicians, and healthcare professionals at the Hospital for Special Surgery lead the world in the research and treatment of orthopedic care," said Mr. Griffin. "I am proud to support HSS in its broad impact that stretches from helping elite athletes get back on the field to enabling seniors to actively engage with their grandchildren. The research and innovation at HSS is changing the lives of people around the world."

Mr. Griffin has previously supported vital investigations in knee replacement surgery and precision medicine, as well as the expansion of facilities for care and research at HSS.

"We are deeply grateful for Ken's remarkable generosity. This gift will help us establish how to personalize every aspect of knee replacement surgery for maximum benefit," said Dr. Haas.

"Ken's generous contribution and partnership will have significant impact in creating the best environment for joint replacement care at HSS and in shaping the standards of care globally," said Mr. Steel.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 14th consecutive year), No. 2 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2023-2024), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2023-2024). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a third consecutive year (2023). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation, and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. In addition, more than 200 HSS clinical investigators are working to improve patient outcomes through better ways to prevent, diagnosis, and treat orthopedic, rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 165 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

About Kenneth C. Griffin



Kenneth C. Griffin is the Founder and CEO of Citadel, one of the world's leading alternative investment firms. Ken is also the Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Citadel Securities, one of the world's preeminent market makers.

Ken's decades of philanthropic involvement reflect the same strategic mindset that has contributed to his business success. A passionate philanthropist, Ken has donated more than $2 billion to advance education, opportunity, and health sciences initiatives that significantly transform people's lives. Now advanced through Griffin Catalyst, Ken's contributions have expanded access to education at all levels for millions of Americans, transformed research and medical institutions with historic gifts, and strengthened our cultural institutions. Ken's insights were instrumental in the launch of Operation Warp Speed's accelerated COVID-19 vaccine development and deployment strategies.

About Steven B. Haas, MD

Steven B. Haas, MD, joined HSS as an orthopedic resident following his internship at the Harvard Surgical Service. During his residency, Dr. Haas was inspired by the early development of total knee replacement and conducted impactful research, winning the Philip D. Wilson, MD, Award. He completed his fellowship in knee surgery at HSS under the mentorship of Dr. John Insall, who is considered the father of knee replacement surgery. Dr. Haas then joined the HSS medical staff in 1991 and has served as the Chief of the Knee Service for almost two decades. He holds the John N. Insall Chair in Knee Surgery and is a professor of clinical orthopedics at Weill Cornell Medical College. As Co-Chair of the HSS Quality Coordinating Committee for the past 15 years, Dr. Haas has also helped HSS to become the safest place in the nation to have orthopedic surgery.

Dr. Haas is one of the top knee surgeons worldwide, having performed more than 15,000 surgeries for patients from around the globe. He speaks extensively nationally and internationally on knee replacement and has authored more than 130 peer-reviewed publications and chapters in orthopedic literature. Dr. Haas has been an innovator throughout his career, obtaining the first of his 10 US patents during his knee fellowship. He has played a key role in designing knee implants that are used in approximately 13% of knee replacement surgeries worldwide. Additionally, he has created a patented technique that makes these procedures less invasive and allows patients to recover faster, and has developed cutting-edge technologies, including patient-specific instrumentation, accelerometer-based computer navigation, and robotic-assisted knee replacement.

In recognition of his global leadership in knee surgery, research, and development, Dr. Haas has been elected the incoming President of the Knee Society, the leading academic organization focused on knee reconstruction surgery.

About Hollis G. Potter, MD

Hollis G. Potter, MD, is Chairman of the Department of Radiology and Imaging and holds the Coleman Chair in MRI Research at HSS. She established the HSS Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) laboratory in 2008 and is professor of radiology at Weill Cornell Medical College. Dr. Potter is the author of more than 300 peer-reviewed articles and 70 chapters. Her prior and current research interests lie in the use of quantitative MR imaging as a biomarker for assessment of early depletion of matrix from cartilage and fibrocartilage, as well as the reduction of susceptibility artifact around orthopedic hardware.

She has been the co-recipient of the American Orthopaedic Association Research Award, the Cabaud Award for Excellence in Basic Science Research from the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, the Robert E. Fairer Award from the ASTM, the Heritage Research Investigator in Translational Medicine Award from Crain's, and the Nicholas Andry Award from the Association of Bone and Joint Surgeons. Most recently, Dr. Potter was a recipient of the 2022 Gold Medal Award from the International Society of Magnetic Resonance in Medicine.

Her laboratory has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on an RO1 level since 2008. She has continuously served on several NIH/National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS) Study Sections since 2007. Many of her current basic science imaging projects have been successfully transported into clinical use and implementation. Additionally, Dr. Potter is a co-founder of Imagen Technologies, a start-up company that uses artificial intelligence to interpret diagnostic images.

