HSS Names Kirsten Benefiel Chief Executive Officer

"I am delighted to welcome Kirsten as our new CEO," HSS Board Chair Jerrod Milton said. "She is a proven leader and an experienced C-level executive who has excelled at strategic leadership and execution, and is well-positioned to lead the continued transformation of HSS. The board was unanimous in recognizing that she is uniquely qualified to lead HSS as we position ourselves to provide the next generation of innovative security managed services."

Benefiel most recently was chief operating officer at HSS, where she successfully led an aggressive business transformation and expansion initiative that included digital transformation and managed services offerings. She also has been the driving force behind HSS's #EveryTeammateCounts employee recruitment and retention initiative.

"I am honored to be selected to lead HSS into the next stage of the company's growth arc," Benefiel said. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with our board of directors and leadership team to implement our strategies to position HSS as the most innovative company in the security managed services industry. Together, we will strengthen HSS and deliver even more value for customers and shareholders."

Milton added, "We selected Kirsten in part because she is a business visionary who connects employees, customers, process and technology to scale and optimizes business models, delivers both bottom- and top-line results, and builds strong organizational culture. She also has a strong track record of delivering results, not just at HSS but also at ViaWest, Newmont Mining and Accenture."

About HSS Inc.

Over the last 50 years, HSS has gained expertise in physical and technology security, medical equipment management, emergency management, and targeted education and consulting. Whether it's in health care, aviation, or other critical infrastructure, the firm has experience dealing with the most unexpected scenarios imaginable. Health care is the company's heritage and it is proud to be the only security services provider founded by hospitals. HSS offers turnkey security solutions with a full array of value-added services that are innovative, cost effective and patient-focused for today's most pressing health care security issues. More information is available at www.hss-us.com.

