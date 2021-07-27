HSS Nationally Ranked No. 1 in Orthopedics for Record 12th Straight Year by U.S. News & World Report

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For an unprecedented 12th year in a row, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has been ranked the No. 1 hospital in the nation for orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals 2021-2022" rankings.

HSS is also recognized as a leader in rheumatology, maintaining the No. 4 national ranking. It is the highest-ranked hospital in New York for rheumatology and has maintained a top 5 national ranking for the past 18 years.

This is the 30th consecutive year that HSS has been among the nation's top ranked hospitals.



Last month, the HSS Lerner Children's Pavilion was named the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in the tri-state region, ranking among the nation's finest in the 2021-2022 U.S. News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospitals" list.

"These recognitions reflect the commitment of every member of the HSS team to help each patient get back to what they need or love to do better than anyplace else in the world," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO at HSS. "We recognize our privilege and responsibility to advance 158 years of specialization each day, and innovate new ways to serve the millions of people whose lives and livelihoods are impacted by musculoskeletal conditions every year."

In 2020, HSS transformed to support the community response to COVID-19, while continuing to provide both non-surgical and surgical care for nearly 125,000 pediatric and adult patients compromised by joint pain, trauma and sports injuries, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, back pain, spinal disorders and conditions of the hand, upper extremities, foot and ankle.

"This recognition is a tribute to the excellence and dedication of the HSS staff, and the trust placed in us to meet even the most complex challenges," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, surgeon-in-chief and medical director of HSS. "Our sole focus on musculoskeletal health uniquely enables us to advance the field in patient care, research, innovation, and education."

For the 2021-2022 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 26 specialties, 10 procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. Further, HSS outperformed in all areas of measurement for orthopedics, including back surgery and spinal fusion, hip fracture, hip replacement and knee replacement. Notably, HSS was acknowledged for its leadership in non-surgical care and treatment as an alternative to back surgery.

"We are proud to be recognized for providing outstanding care for people with rheumatic and autoimmune diseases, which is critical to the integrative care approach at HSS," said S. Louis Bridges, Jr., MD, PhD, physician-in-chief and chief of the Division of Rheumatology at HSS. "Our rheumatologists and researchers are leaders in the discovery of novel pathways and treatments to achieve the goal of improving patient lives everywhere."

Additionally, HSS provides care to the highest-performing professional, collegiate and amateur athletes and organizations around the world, including USA Basketball, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), UFC, the Brooklyn Nets, the New York Giants, the New York Knicks, the New York Mets and the New York Red Bulls, among others.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 12th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2021-2022), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2021-2022). HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics by Newsweek (2020-2021). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 130 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

SOURCE Hospital for Special Surgery

Related Links

www.hss.edu

