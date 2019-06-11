HSS Nurse Residency Program Achieves Accreditation from ANCC

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nurse Residency Program at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world's largest academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, has achieved Practice Transition Accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

The HSS Nurse Residency Program, established in 2008, has been a leader in the field with best practices for transitioning new nurses to bedside while supporting professional development of nursing personnel. Nurses in accredited transition programs experience curricula that promote the acquisition of knowledge, skills and professional behaviors necessary to deliver safe, high-quality care.

"ANCC accreditation assures our nurse residents that HSS offers an elevated transition program with a clear course of instruction and reliable evaluation methods," said Jennifer A. O'Neill, DNP, APN, NEA-BC, senior vice president, Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer. "With ANCC Accreditation, our transitioning nurses gain the skills and confidence needed to perform effectively within a new practice setting."

The Practice Transition Accreditation Program (PTAP)™ is a voluntary review process that validates hospital residency programs that prepare registered nurses (RNs) for new practice settings that meet rigorous, evidence-based standards for quality and excellence. Additionally, ANCC's standards are a powerful international benchmark that allow organizations to self-access and identify ways to strengthen their practice transition programs.

"Our exemplary and dedicated nursing staff play an integral role in delivering the best patient care to ensure the best outcomes," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. "This ANCC honor of distinction reaffirms the Hospital's commitment to nursing excellence and our focus on recruiting and retaining the highest quality staff."

The first hospital in New York City to receive the Magnet Award for Nursing Excellence from ANCC, HSS is also the first to be re-designated with this honor four consecutive times.

About HSS | Hospital for Special Surgery

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the ninth consecutive year) and No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S.News & World Report (2018-2019). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has one of the lowest infection rates in the country and was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State. In addition, HSS will be opening a new facility in Florida in late 2019. In 2018, HSS provided care to 139,000 patients and performed more than 32,000 surgical procedures, and people from all 50 U.S. states and 80 countries travelled to receive care at HSS. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is the world's leading provider of education on musculoskeletal health, with its online learning platform offering more than 600 courses to more than 21,000 medical professional members worldwide. Through HSS Global Ventures, the institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

About ANCC

The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association (ANA), provides individuals and organizations throughout the nursing profession with the resources they need to achieve practice excellence. ANCC's internationally renowned credentialing programs certify nurses in specialty practice areas; recognize healthcare organizations for promoting safe, positive work environments; and accredit providers and approvers of continuing nursing education. In addition, ANCC provides leading-edge information and education services and products to support its core credentialing programs. www.nursecredentialing.org

SOURCE Hospital for Special Surgery

