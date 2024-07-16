HSS Ranked No. 1 in Orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for 15th Consecutive Year, No. 3 in Rheumatology

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has been ranked No. 1 in the nation for orthopedics for the 15th consecutive year and No. 3 in the nation for rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report 2024-2025 Best Hospitals: Specialty Rankings©.*

U.S. News evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals in 15 specialties. Hospital performance was assessed based on various measures, including patient outcomes, level of nursing care, patient-reported experience, and available technology such as computer-assisted orthopedic surgery. The methodology factored in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the American Hospital Association, professional organizations, and medical specialists.

"This recognition reflects 161 years of specialization and the skill and dedication of thousands of HSS colleagues who provide or support care for our patients," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA, HSS president, CEO and surgeon-in-chief emeritus. "HSS is a place that inspires and empowers extraordinary people to seek and solve challenges big and small to make HSS and our patients better every day."

Patients come to HSS from all 50 states and more than 100 countries.

"Whether for a rheumatology consultation or a highly complex surgery, choosing a healthcare provider is one of the most important decisions an individual can make," said Douglas E. Padgett, MD, surgeon-in-chief and medical director of HSS. "The U.S. News rankings are a testament to our success in providing the highest quality care for patients who trust HSS. As our institution grows to offer services to more people, we will continue to provide evidence-based, personalized care to achieve the best outcomes."

"The U.S. News rankings highlight the recognition of excellence in rheumatology at HSS and emphasize the importance of specialized expertise in the diagnosis and treatment of rheumatic diseases," said S. Louis Bridges, Jr., MD, PhD, physician-in-chief and chief of the Division of Rheumatology. "Accurate, prompt diagnosis of these often-challenging diseases remains the cornerstone of successful treatment. Many rheumatologists at HSS focus on specific rheumatic conditions, which leads to better patient outcomes. Our clinicians work closely with HSS researchers to enhance our understanding of rheumatic diseases and develop innovative treatment approaches to benefit patients worldwide."

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center specializing in musculoskeletal health and the only hospital in North America designated by the World Economic Forum to serve in the Global Coalition for Value in Healthcare. HSS maintains the nation's lowest hospital readmission rates for orthopedics and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS has been named No. 1 in the world for orthopedics by Newsweek each year since introducing its "world's best hospitals" survey in 2020.

In 2023, HSS clinicians and surgeons provided specialized care to more than 211,000 patients with orthopedic or rheumatologic conditions, such as pain or injury to the back, neck, or joints; osteoarthritis; rheumatoid arthritis; lupus; scleroderma; and psoriatic arthritis. HSS performed more than 41,000 orthopedic surgical procedures in 2023.

HSS is the official hospital of and provides team physicians to more than 20 high performing sports teams and leagues, including the New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Liberty, Brooklyn Nets, New York Mets, New York Red Bulls, New York Road Runners, National Basketball Players Association, Major League Pickleball, US Youth Soccer, and UFC. It is designated a Medical Center of Excellence by Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 15th consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2024-2025), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2023-2024). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a fourth consecutive year (2023). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. In addition, more than 200 HSS clinical investigators are working to improve patient outcomes through better ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat orthopedic, rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 165 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

