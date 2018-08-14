HSS Ranked No. 1 in Orthopedics by U.S.News & World Report for Ninth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has been ranked the No. 1 hospital in the nation for orthopedics by U.S.News & World Report "Best Hospitals 2018-2019" survey. HSS was also recognized as a leader in the field of rheumatology, maintaining the No. 3 ranking in the country. This is the 27th consecutive year HSS has been among the top rated hospitals.

"We are fully committed to our singular focus on musculoskeletal health which allows us to not only provide the highest quality of care and value but also to be a leader in the field through innovation," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. "We are invested in helping people move better so they can live better."

For the 2018-19 rankings, U.S.News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 158 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty.

"Whether it's a routine or complex case, our patients benefit from highly specialized physicians with the shared goal of delivering an unmatched level of personalized care to each patient," said Todd J. Albert, MD, surgeon-in-chief and medical director of HSS. "It is truly an honor to be a part of such a dedicated, patient-centric medical staff."

In 2017, HSS cared for over 135,000 pediatric and adult patients surgically and non-surgically for conditions including joint pain, trauma and sports injuries, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, back pain and spinal disorders, and conditions of the hand and upper extremity, and foot and ankle.

"Rheumatic and autoimmune diseases often present as diagnostic puzzles, and medical management can be challenging," said Mary K. Crow, MD, physician-in-chief and chief of the Division of Rheumatology. "The chronic nature of these disorders requires sustained attention and a personal approach to care. I am regularly impressed at the level of specialized expertise that our outstanding rheumatologists provide for these complex patients and the coordinated teamwork and commitment of our HSS staff that optimizes patient outcomes and quality of life."

HSS also provides care to elite, professional and collegiate athletes and organizations around the world, including USA Basketball, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), UFC, the Brooklyn Nets, New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Mets and New York Red Bulls, among others.

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the ninth consecutive year) and No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S.News & World Report (2018-2019). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has one of the lowest infection rates in the country and was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State. In 2017 HSS provided care to 135,000 patients and performed more than 32,000 surgical procedures. People from all 50 U.S. states and 80 countries travelled to receive care at HSS. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The culture of innovation is accelerating at HSS as 130 new idea submissions were made to the Global Innovation Institute in 2017 (almost 3x the submissions in 2015). The HSS Education Institute is the world's leading provider of education on the topic on musculoskeletal health, with its online learning platform offering more than 600 courses to more than 21,000 medical professional members worldwide. Through HSS Global Ventures, the institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally.

