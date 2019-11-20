HSS Receives Multiple 2019 Press Ganey Awards for Achieving and Sustaining Exemplary Patient Care

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award honors hospitals that have reached the 95th percentile for patient experience, engagement or clinical quality performance during a year of data. HSS has been awarded this recognition for seven consecutive years as a result of its consistent delivery of exemplary patient care. The Pinnacle of Excellence Award is presented annually to the top-performing organizations for extraordinary achievement in several categories including inpatient care. Winners are identified based on three full years of performance data.

"We are proud to partner with HSS," said Patrick T. Ryan, CEO of Press Ganey. "This award is a testament to the organization's leadership in delivering patient-centered care. By achieving and sustaining this level of excellence, HSS continues to demonstrate its commitment to reducing patient suffering and advancing the overall quality of health care."

For 45 consecutive quarters (11-plus years) HSS has achieved the 99th percentile among Magnet-designated hospitals for "likelihood of patients recommending HSS to friends and family". This indicator of patient satisfaction is a proven measure for rating patient care.

"HSS is a world leader in orthopedics and rheumatology because we constantly strive for the highest standards of patient experience, through clinical excellence, advanced research, innovation and commitment to value," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO at HSS. "We are honored by these prestigious awards, which reflect HSS culture and our dedication to constantly enhancing patient care."

"Our primary goal is to ensure each HSS patient achieves their best possible outcome," said Bryan Kelly, MD, surgeon-in-chief and medical director at HSS. "Our comprehensive care teams work seamlessly to create customized treatment plans suited to each individual's need."

Press Ganey partners with more than 11,000 health care organizations, including more than half of all U.S. hospitals, to measure and improve the patient experience.

"This recognition is a reflection of each of our commitments to the HSS mission of providing the highest quality patient care," said Chao Wu, chief patient experience officer and AVP at HSS. "From the first visit to follow-up appointments, our team works to make each interaction special and with purpose, so our patients can return to doing what they love."

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement more than 30 years ago. Today, Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enables enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the tenth consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2019-2020), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2019-2020). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has one of the lowest infection rates in the country and was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State. In addition, HSS will be opening a new facility in Florida in early 2020. In 2018, HSS provided care to 139,000 patients and performed more than 32,000 surgical procedures, and people from all 50 U.S. states and 80 countries travelled to receive care at HSS. There were more than 37,000 pediatric visits to the HSS Lerner Children's Pavilion for treatment by a team of interdisciplinary experts. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is the world's leading provider of education on musculoskeletal health, with its online learning platform offering more than 600 courses to more than 21,000 medical professional members worldwide. Through HSS Global Ventures, the institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu .

