HSS Study Reveals Concerning Link Between Growth Hormone Therapy and Growth Plate Fractures in Children

Parents and Physicians Should Discuss this Potential Complication of Growth Hormone Treatment for Active Children and Adolescents

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Human growth hormone has long been used to treat certain medical conditions in children. New research from surgeon-scientists at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) shows that there may be a previously unknown complication.

The HSS investigators found that the odds of taking human growth hormone therapy were 15 times higher among children who experienced a fracture to the growth plate of the upper shinbone compared with a matched comparison group who experienced midshaft tibia fractures, according to a new study published December 21, 2023 in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery.

In children, human growth hormone therapy has been used for decades to treat growth hormone deficiency due to underlying medical conditions such as Turner syndrome, very small weight at birth, Prader-Willi syndrome and chronic renal insufficiency. However, in 2003, its use became more widespread in children, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it for the treatment of short stature with no known cause, called idiopathic short stature.1 Since then, an increasing number of children have been taking growth hormone therapy to boost their height.2, 3

Fractures to the growth plate at the top end of the shinbone, or tibia, are called proximal tibia physeal avulsion fractures. "We have been seeing more cases of tibia growth plate fractures in our emergency room and outpatient offices," says senior author Peter D. Fabricant, MD, MPH, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at HSS. "While kids are still growing, the tibia growth plate is structurally weaker than the patellar tendon. When a child or adolescent lands awkwardly or forcefully contracts their quadriceps muscle, instead of the patellar tendon rupturing, it pulls off a piece of bone from the growth plate because the growth plate is weaker."

"At HSS, a big part of what our pediatric orthopedic service does is treat children with significant fractures and orthopedic injuries," says study co-author Daniel W. Green, MD, MS, FAAP, FACS, chief of the Pediatric Orthopedic Service at HSS. "Parents frequently ask our pediatric orthopedic surgeons if human growth hormone caused their children's fractures. Given the volume of patients we treat, we were able to investigate the relationship between tibia growth plate fractures and growth hormone therapy in pediatric patients."

The study is the first to formally quantify this concerning relationship. The researchers analyzed hospital records for two groups of pediatric patients treated at HSS between February 2016 and May 2023—66 patients who experienced proximal tibia physeal avulsion fractures and a comparison group of 66 patients who had midshaft tibia fractures, which involve the same bone but not the growth plate area. Patients in both groups were 13 years of age on average, with similar body mass indices. The percentage of males in each group was 82 percent.

The analysis revealed that seven, or 11 percent, of patients with a proximal tibia physeal avulsion fracture reported taking human growth hormone, whereas zero patients in the comparison group were taking growth hormone. Therefore, the odds of taking growth hormone therapy were 15 times higher among patients with proximal tibia physeal avulsion fractures than the comparison group. Most patients, 86 percent, were taking growth hormone for increasing stature.

"Tibia growth plate fractures are rare but serious injuries. They account for less than 3 percent of pediatric fractures, but more than 40 percent of patients with these fractures require surgical repair," says Dr. Fabricant. "Moreover, whether a patient requires surgery or not, these fractures require a long recovery period—12 weeks for healing the break and regaining range of motion, plus several more weeks to months to recover strength and endurance before resuming normal activities."

"We hope families deciding whether their children should start or continue growth hormone therapy consider our new evidence as they carefully weigh the pros and cons of therapy in consultation with their pediatric endocrinologists," Dr. Green says. "Further research is required to tease out whether limiting specific high-impact sports will mitigate the risk of tibia growth plate fractures in active children and adolescents."

