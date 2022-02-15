HSS Successfully Concluded the 15th Annual Health for Humanity Yogathon

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) recently concluded its two-week-long 15th annual Health for Humanity Yogathon, also known as Surya Namaskar Yajna (SNY), on January 30. Surya Namaskar integrates simple Yoga postures in 10 steps that, along with easy breathing techniques, can provide immense health benefits to both the body and the mind. It was first launched in 2007 to create awareness about Yoga and its advantages in fostering a healthy body, mind, and spirit for any practitioner regardless of age, faith, gender, or ethnicity. The event is free to the public from all walks of life.

Illinois State Senator Adriane Johnson with HSS Buffalo Grove Chapter Members. Carmel, IN Yoga Teachers Appreciation during Yogathon

Over 12,600 enthusiasts actively performed daily Surya Namaskar sets for the duration of this project. This year over 3,000 students and teachers from various schools participated in this activity. Total 728,795 Surya Namaskars were collectively performed. Many participants acknowledged its benefits in attaining physical and emotional balance and committed to continuing this activity regularly. Additionally, 161 Yoga teachers attended special local events where they were felicitated for their work in the local communities.

129 elected officials, including several US senators, Governors, State representatives, and Mayors, issued proclamations to recognize this initiative and encouraged their constituents to participate in this valuable health awareness program.

"HSS has inspired its members and individuals across the country, as well as globally, to participate in its national Yoga-focused Health for Humanity initiative known as Surya Namaskar Yajna," said New Jersey Governor Philip Murphy, while appreciating HSS efforts of Health for Humanity despite challenges of the pandemic.

"I enjoyed watching a session and learning about the benefits of incorporating Yoga into my daily routine," said Senator Adriane Johnson, Illinois State Senator, serving the 30th District.

"Surya Namaskar Yajna has always been an inspiring and satisfying event. This year was more challenging due to the sudden surge in COVID cases, which led to several uncertainties," said national project coordinator Mr. Srinidhi Sreepad. "But our team of dedicated volunteers made some quick changes, and we could successfully conduct this flagship program of HSS. We got an amazing response from the community, and it made all our efforts worthwhile," he added.

For up-to-date information on future Yogathon and other organizational events, follow HSS on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube.

About Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)

HSS is a 501(c)(3) voluntary non-profit cultural organization with over 250 chapters across the United States. HSS organizes service activities and community outreach projects to promote discipline, self-confidence, teamwork, and the spirit of selflessness. HSS also fosters a dynamic and flourishing Hindu-American community through civic duty, responsibility, and volunteerism, instilling lasting pride in Hindu heritage among its members. Learn more at www.HSSUS.org.

Contact:

HSS Media Contact

Vikas Deshpande

973-500-8477

[email protected]

SOURCE Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA