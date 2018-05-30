HSS to Honor Paul M. Pellicci, MD, Chief Emeritus of the Hip Service, and Senator William W. Bradley at Tribute Dinner on June 4

"We are pleased to recognize the remarkable achievements of Senator Bradley who inspires excellence through public service," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO at HSS. "This award could not be more fitting for Senator Bradley who has dedicated his career to truly shaping and defining leadership in the athletic, political, social and business realms."

"Dr. Pellicci began his career at HSS over four decades ago and his outstanding medical accomplishments have contributed to HSS being recognized as the number one destination for hip and knee replacements," said Todd Albert, MD, surgeon-in-chief and medical director at HSS. "His superior surgical techniques have created a longstanding foundation for joint replacements, and the surgeon community is grateful for his exemplary work."

The event will begin with a reception at 6:15 p.m. with a dinner to follow at 7:30 p.m. Guests will include leaders from the worlds of business, health, finance, media, sports, the arts and government.

Paul M. Pellicci, MD

Dr. Pellicci is a graduate from Johns Hopkins University and Cornell University Medical College.

He received his training in General Surgery at the New York Hospital, Cornell Medical Center from 1975 to 1977, in Orthopedic Surgery at Hospital for Special Surgery from 1977 to 1980, and in Adult Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery at the Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School in 1980. Afterwards, Dr. Pellicci returned to HSS, where he has spent his entire career. He became chief of the Hip Service in 1993 and continued in that role until 2005. He received the Philip D. Wilson, Jr., MD Teaching Award in 1996 and 2005.

Dr. Pellicci was, at the time of his induction, the youngest surgeon ever to be admitted to the prestigious Hip Society and over his career he has authored or co-authored nearly one hundred articles in peer-reviewed journals, written numerous textbook chapters and instructional manuals.

His current research interests involve complete anatomic restoration of the soft tissue structures following total hip replacement.

Senator William W. Bradley

Senator William Bradley is currently Managing Director of Allen & Company LLC. He also hosts American Voice, a weekly show on Sirius XM Satellite Radio that highlights the remarkable accomplishments of Americans both famous and unknown.

He served in the U.S. Senate from 1979-1997 representing the state of New Jersey. He was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States in 2000.

Prior to his time on the Senate, Senator Bradley was an Olympic gold medalist in 1964 and a professional basketball player with the New York Knicks from 1967-1977, winning two NBA championships. He was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982.

Senator Bradley graduated from Princeton University with a B.A. in American History and from Oxford University with an MA degree where he was a Rhodes Scholar. He has authored seven books on American politics, culture and economy, including his latest book We Can All Do Better.

For more information, please visit https://www.hss.edu/2018gala.asp.

About HSS | Hospital for Special Surgery

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the eighth consecutive year) and No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2017-2018). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has one of the lowest infection rates in the country and was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State. In 2017 HSS provided care to 135,000 patients from 80 countries and performed more than 32,000 surgical procedures. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Innovation Institute was formed in 2015 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices; the global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969, and in 2017 HSS made 130 invention submissions (more than 2x the submissions in 2015). The HSS Education Institute provides continuing medical curriculum to more than 22,000 subscribing musculoskeletal healthcare professionals in 125 countries. Through HSS Global, the institution is collaborating with medical centers worldwide to advance the quality and value of care and to make world-class HSS care more accessible to more people.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hss-to-honor-paul-m-pellicci-md-chief-emeritus-of-the-hip-service-and-senator-william-w-bradley-at-tribute-dinner-on-june-4-300654618.html

SOURCE Hospital for Special Surgery

Related Links

http://www.hss.edu

