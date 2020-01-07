HSS-Trained Physician for Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots Appointed Medical Director of HSS Florida

The son of an orthopedic surgeon and specialist in knee and shoulder sports injuries for patients of all ages, Dr. Asnis was trained at HSS before going on to serve as the Head Team Physician/Medical Director for the Boston Bruins, Head Team Orthopedic Surgeon for the Boston Red Sox, and a Team Physician for the New England Patriots. He re-joins HSS from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) where he is the Chief of the Sports Medicine Service.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Asnis back to HSS to lead our spectacular new center in south Florida," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, surgeon-in-chief and medical director at HSS. "Dr. Asnis exemplifies our commitment to providing superior patient care, and to advancing the field of musculoskeletal health as HSS has done so consistently for nearly 160 years."

HSS president and CEO Louis A. Shapiro noted that Dr. Asnis and the eight additional HSS physicians who will inaugurate HSS Florida ensure that "HSS care everywhere is the same high standard as HSS care anywhere." He added: "We are making an unprecedented commitment in establishing this new campus at the center of a domestic and international market that appreciates the value of superior quality and experience, and we will meet that high expectation beginning Day 1."

Dr. Asnis earned his undergraduate degree cum laude in biology at Harvard College and his MD with Honors in Research from what is now known as Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Asnis completed his orthopedic residency at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, where he was awarded the Jean C. McDaniel Resident Teaching and Leadership Award. Dr. Asnis completed a fellowship in Orthopedic Sports Medicine at MGH, and following his fellowship, he joined the MGH staff.

Dr. Asnis is an Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Harvard Medical School. He is a Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon with further subspecialty certification in sports medicine. Additionally, he is a member of the Team Physician Societies for the National Football League, the National Hockey League and Major League Baseball.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the tenth consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2019-2020), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2019-2020). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has one of the lowest infection rates in the country and was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State. In addition, HSS will be opening a new facility in Florida in early 2020. In 2018, HSS provided care to 139,000 patients and performed more than 32,000 surgical procedures, and people from all 50 U.S. states and 80 countries travelled to receive care at HSS. There were more than 37,000 pediatric visits to the HSS Lerner Children's Pavilion for treatment by a team of interdisciplinary experts. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is the world's leading provider of education on musculoskeletal health, with its online learning platform offering more than 600 courses to more than 21,000 medical professional members worldwide. Through HSS Global Ventures, the institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu .

